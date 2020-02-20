For more than three decades, Mark Ragland has been a fixture for the Albemarle High School volleyball team.
Next season, there will be a new coach patrolling the Patriots' sidelines.
Ragland, the Virginia High School League’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, announced plans to retire after 38 years of coaching high school volleyball, including the past 32 seasons for the Patriots.
“Obviously, when you have been coaching at the same place for that long, it’s always difficult to retire,” Ragland said. “It’s especially difficult when you had the opportunity to coach so many amazing young ladies over the years. However, I also recognize that I need time away from the demands of coaching.”
Ragland’s accomplishments speak for themselves.
He’s amassed a VHSL-record 667 career wins in stints with three high school programs, including 641 wins during his 32 seasons at Albemarle.
During Ragland's tenure, he amassed 24 district titles, five regional crowns and three state championship game appearances. His teams won 20 or more games 19 times during his coaching career. In 2008, he led the Patriots to the pinnacle of high school volleyball in the commonwealth, winning a VHSL state championship.
The 61-year-old was the first volleyball coach in VHSL history to eclipse the 400-, 500- and 600-win plateaus. Ragland’s been named district coach of the year 25 times and Virginia High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year three times.
In addition, he founded the first volleyball club in Charlottesville, the Jefferson Area Juniors, and ran it for 10 years. The club has helped send 33 athletes to play volleyball collegiately.
“My philosophy has been pretty consistent over the years,” Ragland said. “Getting players prepared for the skills that their positions demand, getting them to buy into their roles and have a team-first attitude have been the keys for us.”
Ragland’s coaching journey started at Dan River High School in the Ringgold, where he spent two seasons after college. A teaching position opened up in Albemarle County Public Schools the following year and Ragland jumped at the opportunity to return home.
During a preschool physical education and health teacher meeting that year, Albemarle volleyball coach Bonnie Nielson approached Ragland about joining her staff.
“[She] had heard that I had coached volleyball at my previous position, so she came across the room and told me that she would like for me to join her staff, so I did,” he said.
Ragland served as an assistant coach at Albemarle for three seasons and was a part of three district championship squads before taking the head coaching job at Western Albemarle for the 1985-86 season.
Ragland returned to Albemarle as head coach for the 1988-89 season, a place where he spent the remainder of his 32 seasons as coach.
“The program was in great shape when I inherited it in 1988, so I just tweaked it a bit over the years,” Ragland said. “There were no state championships for [VHSL Group] AAA when I took over, so winning regionals was the best you could do until the early 1990s.”
Ragland guided Albemarle to the first of its three state championship appearances in 1996. They lost to powerhouse Frank W. Cox (Virginia Beach) in straight sets, but the experience was special.
“The 1996 team really overachieved,” Ragland said, “My oldest daughter, Jessica, happened to be a sophomore that season and led our team in kills, so it was really special to be able to share a regional championships and our first state finals experience with her.”
Three years later, the Patriots returned to the state title game, falling to Cox 3-0 after the VHSL went to rally-point scoring, which extended matches to the best three out of five.
“The 1999 team had a bunch of younger players who had all played in our volleyball club together, but were pretty green overall,” Ragland said. “We had just lost our top hitter to graduation and didn’t really know what to expect. However, there were some extremely gritty players in that bunch who just refused to back down and they just rose to the occasion each time.”
Courtney Wood was an all-state setter on that team and went on to play collegiately at the UNC-Wilmington and High Point University and later served as an assistant coach for Ragland at Albemarle. A basketball player most of her life, she credits him for introducing her to the sport.
“Many girls, like myself, played basketball primarily and never knew anything about the sport. He took time in PE class to share the basics and then encouraged us to join the local club teams. It was through club travel team experience and his constant encouragement that many of us fell in love with the sport,” Wood said. “Coach was instrumental in helping us gain access to camps, training programs and any further support we wanted as a player. If we were willing to put forth the effort, he was always willing to work extra hours to help us improve.”
***
In the winter of 1999, Ragland did double duty as coach, stepping in late to coach at Madison County. At that time, the Group AAA volleyball season was played in the fall and the Group A and AA seasons were played in the winter.
He used to do radio coverage for the Madison County football team and had formed a strong relationship with former athletic director and football coach Eddie Dean. It was two weeks before the start of the season and the Mountaineers still didn’t have a coach.
“I had always admired how supportive the fans were at Madison County of their sports programs, so I called Eddie and told him if he couldn’t find a coach, I’d do it,” Ragland said. “My Albemarle team made it to the state finals that season, so we were a couple of weeks late getting everything going, but it turned out to be a great experience. We won the district and went 21-4 overall.”
The 2008 season was a magical one for Albemarle. The Patriots gelled at the right time to bring home the program’s first state championship.
“Obviously, winning the state championship in 2008 will always be a great moment,” Ragland said. “We didn’t even win our district that season, but came alive in the regionals and states to win it all.”
That Patriots’ magical run nearly ended before it started. They finished second to Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District. In the district tournament, Albemarle needed a late rally to beat Stafford 3-2 to keep its season alive.
The team lost to Colonial Forge again in the district tournament championship game, but caught fire after that, winning the regional tournament before beating Westfield 3-1 in the state championship match.
“In the regionals, a couple of seniors decided that they were going to challenge the team to lay everything on the court emotionally on each play and so we started going to a whole new level of performance,” Ragland said. “Nothing got us down and everyone starting buying into that philosophy, which carried us to the regional and state championship. We probably weren’t the most talented team in the state that season. But I am not sure anyone matched our determination and positivity.”
Laura Gomez was an all-state performer on that state title team and went on to play collegiately at Mary Washington. She credits Ragland’s ability to bring out the best in each player for the team’s success.
“I’ll never forget the times he stayed in the gym with me after practice to work on skills,” Gomez said. “He was my biggest supporter. He also wasn’t afraid to show tough love. I remember fondly the times that he benched me for getting discouraged with myself on the court. He demanded excellence in attitude at all time. He had the highest expectations because he truly believed in us.”
Wood, who was an assistant coach for Ragland in 2008, agreed.
“I am in a unique position as an Albemarle volleyball player to lose a state championship game with Coach Ragland, but also an Albemarle assistant volleyball coach to win a state championship alongside Coach Ragland. In both situations, I was there from the first day of preseason to the state championship game,” Wood said. “Through those months, I saw the immense amount of preparation — watching film, designing plays and strategizing with players — heart, sweat and utter devotion he put in to ever practice, conditioning session, team meeting and game.
"I will never forget the final play of the state championship game. When the ball hit the ground to end the game and award Albemarle High School with the state championship trophy, Coach Ragland and I both jumped into the air and followed it up with a warm embrace. The respect he and I had, and will always have for each other was never more evident than in that very moment.”
***
Another season that stood out for Ragland was 2011.
“We had no seniors on the team and lot of sophomores and juniors,” Ragland said. “We went 13-13 that season, closest thing I had to a losing season at AHS. The next season, with basically the same group of players, we went 29-2, set the school record for wins and consecutive victories.”
The success has continued in the Jefferson District as Albemarle has won five of the past seven district championships under Ragland. In addition, he ended his coaching career with the Patriots with a 40-match winning streak against Jefferson District competition.
That commitment to excellence is embraced by everyone, including current and former players.
“Our program has developed a strong tradition of success and expectations over the years, and most of that is due to the alumni,” Ragland said. “Each year, we have an alumni vs. varsity match, so the current players get a chance to meet the players who set the records and established the legacy that they get to continue. Former players often stop by and help with practices and show up at matches. A number of former players have also served as coaches for the program, so they get to share, first-hand, what they feel is important in becoming a great player and teammates. Over the years, it has really become more like an ever-growing family than anything else.”
Ragland also credits the continuity in the coaching staff. Thirty-three of his players have gone on to play collegiately. Several others have gone into coaching into, including Monticello volleyball coach Meg Laughlin. Additionally, at least 11 former players have joined Ragland’s staff at Albemarle.
“The thing I am most proud of during my tenure is helping to establish a culture that promotes good sportsmanship, determination, integrity and a sense of family,” Ragland said. “Personally, it has been an amazing rise and I could not have asked for a more rewarding and fulfilling experience.”
Despite his decision to retire, Ragland knows the Albemarle program will continue to find success.
“The program is going to be in good shape and has nothing to do with me stepping away,” Ragland said. “We have quite a few young and talented players coming through the program, as well as some strong coaches to guide them.”
The veteran coach stopped teaching in 2004 to manage his real estate investment business, but doesn’t have any firm plan in terms of retirement.
“It’s been 38 years since I have had any time off during the fall season, so I am looking forward to experiencing that,” Ragland said. “ I hope to travel more and spend time with my burgeoning family with eight grandkids and another on the way.”
Ragland’s former players couldn’t be happier for him.
“Mark Ragland has had a tremendous coaching career,” Gomez said. “He is the face of Albemarle volleyball, having coached for almost 40 years. The impact he has had on volleyball in the community has been tremendous. Volleyball is so popular in the area because he raised the bar. He created an environment which girls and their parents very much want to participate in the hope that they might make the elite AHS squad coached by a volleyball icon.”
