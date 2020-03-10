SUFFOLK — After three straight wins at the buzzer, Western Albemarle boys basketball coach Darren Maynard believes his team has a chance to win every game.
But the clock final struck midnight on the Warriors’ season Tuesday night in a 43-35 loss to Lakeland in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at King’s Fork High School.
Keimari Artis scored six of his eight points in the final two minutes as the Cavaliers outlasted the Warriors to earn a spot in Friday’s state championship game in Richmond.
“I thought it was a great effort,” Maynard said. “We didn’t make shots like we have sometimes. It sounds really simplistic, but sometimes it just comes down to that. We got the short end of the stick on some other things that we can’t control.”
One of the things out of the Warriors’ control was the location of the game. Maynard admitted playing a state semifinal game three hours from home was not ideal.
“It was a really hostile environment,” Maynard said. “We really didn’t deserve to have to come down here three hours and play a Final Four game in somebody else’s backyard. But I’m really proud of my guys.”
Western Albemarle (26-4) trailed by five early in the second quarter before rallying to regain the lead early in the fourth quarter. Andrew Shifflett sank two free throws with 5:36 left in the game to give the Warriors a 34-33 lead.
After being held in check for most of the night, Artis spun away from a double team and finished at the rim to give Lakeland (19-8) a 37-34 lead with 2:22 left. Then after an unforced turnover by Western Albemarle, Artis found Raymond Bellamy for an alley-oop layup on a baseline drive to make it a two-possession game, 39-35 with 1:16 left.
Clinton Wright then tipped away a pass and forced a steal, which resulted in two more free throws that sealed the win for the Cavaliers.
“I thought we played really good defensively, the whole game really,” Maynard said. “Their quickness really hurt us when we got behind. We had a one-point lead with four-something to go and we got behind. Then we had to come out and extend and they were just too quick for that.”
Western Albemarle got off to a strong start. Tommy Mangrum and Riley Prichard knocked down back to back 3-pointers and Henry Sullivan converted a traditional three-point play to give the Warriors an 11-8 lead with 3:13 left in the first quarter.
Clinton Wright pulled Lakeland within a bucket with a trey before Shifflett buried a short jumper to give WAHS a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Lakeland opened up hot to start the second as Wright and Artis sparked a 7-0 start to give the Cavaliers a 17-13 lead midway through the quarter.
After an 0-for-5 start from the field, Shifflett scored five points and Josh Sime added three more to tie the game at 21-21 at intermission
Raymond Bellamy took over early in the third with seven points, including a big dunk to give Lakeland a 26-21 lead with 5:03 left.
The Warriors countered inside as Sullivan tallied five points and Sime added four more, including a tip in at buzzer off a Sullivan miss to trim lead to 33-32 after three.
Wright tallied 16 points to lead Lakeland in the win. Raymond finished with 14 points and Artis chipped in eight more.
For Western Albemarle, Shifflett led a balanced attack with 10 points. Sullivan finished with eight points and Mangrum added seven. Sime chipped in six in the loss.
Maynard spent extra time with his kids following the loss and praised the commitment of his seniors, Angelo Garono, Prichard and Mangrum.
“They’re going to be hard to replace,” Maynard said. “Luckily, we’re only going to have to replace two main, big-time, playing-time players, but they’re going to be hard to replace. We’re super young, we really only have one junior that’s in the main rotation, so the future is really bright if the younger guys will work as hard as the seniors that are leaving did, we’ll be pretty good again.”
Despite the loss, Maynard said his team had plenty to be proud of this season and will have fond memories of them.
“We pulled out some big wins,” Maynard said. “It’s certainly a team that I’ll remember forever. Three buzzer-beaters in a row, you can’t get much better than that. I thought we were on pace to maybe do that again at some point, but we didn’t’ quite get it done tonight.”
