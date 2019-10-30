A day after top players Ivo Karlovic and Jack Sock were bounced from the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger, the draw held true to form on Wednesday.
In the USTA pro-circuit event at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, top-seeded Brayden Schnur defeated Evan Song, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; fourth-seeded Taro Daniel downed University of Virginia senior Carl Soderlund, 7-6(3), 6-2; fifth-seeded Marcos Giron beat Kevin King, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; and sixth-seeded Blaz Rola knocked off Robert Sarmiento, 7-5, 6-2.
Schnur, a former University of North Carolina standout, had 12 aces and converted on five of his 11 break-point chances.
In other action from Wednesday, No. 9 seed Darian King defeated Michael Mmoh; No. 16 seed Dmitry Popko defeated J.J. Wolf; and qualifier Liam Caruana beat Gianni Ross.
Trailing 6-3, 4-1, Mmoh was disqualified after he threw his racquet.
For King, the win avenged a straight-sets loss to Mmoh in last year’s tournament.
“I was just trying to play solid,” said King, who is from Barbados. “We’ve played a couple times and both know each other’s games well. It was a great battle. I just happened to get the win.”
Thursday’s action will include a round-of-16 clash between UVa sophomore Brandon Nakashima and 12th-seeded Frenchman Maxime Janvier, the 187th-ranked player in the world.
Nakashima is coming off wins over 233rd-ranked Ernesto Escobedo and 159th-ranked Peter Polansky.
For a full schedule, results and other news from the tournament, visit the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Facebook page or follow the tournament on Twitter (@CMPChallenger).
