Little League baseball has been a mainstay in Central Virginia for nearly 70 years, providing children an opportunity to enjoy the national pastime.
They may not get that opportunity this year.
The fate of the 2020 season is in jeopardy as organizers from Central, McIntire and Monticello little leagues deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1,000 boys and girls from ages 4-12 were set to flock to Little League baseball and softball parks throughout Charlottesville this spring. But the skills learned on the diamond expand more than just baseball.
“We at McIntire have a tremendous community of families across many different socioeconomic backgrounds and the fields and the league are essential to that community,” McIntire Little League president Duke Fox said. “I would think that Little League is an important activity for many kids as they mature toward adolescence.”
Fox said approximately 400 kids were set to play baseball this spring at McIntire before Little League International, youth baseball’s governing body, suspended play indefinitely on March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McIntire Little League has been around since the 1950s and Fox said the league has never been closed down for a spring season.
“March 22 was Opening Day for our Major Division [teams] with the younger divisions starting the following weekend,” Fox said. “We don’t actually really do anything special for Opening Day, but it is obviously an important day as it starts a four-month baseball season that, for some kids, continues into July with all-stars.”
Monticello Little League president Stan Morris said his program features approximately 350 kids, including a challenger league that provides baseball opportunities for children ages 4 to 18 with special needs.
Morris said their Opening Day ceremonies were slated for this weekend before the pandemic postponed all activity. Monticello Little League was set to celebrate its 65th year of providing youth baseball to the area.
“Baseball is a big thing in the Charlottesville area,” Morris said. “Lots of children look forward to spring and the excitement that baseball brings. Not to play this year would hinder a lot of children in the area. For some children, besides going to school, it’s their only form of socializing, while teaching them to work together as a team.”
Central Little League, believed to be the oldest youth baseball organization in Charlottesville, has nearly 300 kids involved in its baseball and softball programs and was expected to open its season April 18. Like the other organizations, Central has never had to cancel a season.
“It’s incredibly difficult to postpone a day that everyone looks forward to,” Central Little League president Michael Phillips said.
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive “Stay at Home” order that runs through June 10, putting the status of the Little League seasons in limbo.
“Everything is up in the air right now with the current Governor’s 'Stay at Home' order until June 10,” Fox said. “Assuming youth sports would even be a possibility this summer, we are considering a summer season that could potentially run all the way until school starts again in mid-August. No decisions have been made on schedules, but in theory, we could play our normal schedule for as many weeks as the government policy allowed. The calendar will dictate the length of the schedule if we are even allowed to play.”
Fox said their normal season for the Major Division is 18 games, with the younger divisions playing 10 to 12 games.
Monticello and Central play similar schedules. Phillips said major and minor divisions play 15 games, while coach pitch and T-ball teams play eight games.
“Cancelling the season would be the absolute last resort and not enacted unless we were forced to do it by circumstance,” Phillips said. “Best case scenario at this point would be to start the season as soon as the Governor’s order is lifted and play as long as we can.”
Morris said the situation has already had an affect on some of his players.
“We, as a league, understand that all postponements and delays in starting is every upsetting to our 12-year-olds that will age out of our league after the 2020 spring season,” he said. “We are hoping to do something once the season begins to recognize those children.”
It could also mean canceling or postponing the prestigious City Championship, a tournament that features the Major Division champions from all three leagues representing their respective organizations in a two-game tournament that takes place in June.
“The winning team gets a trophy that is passed around from year to year,” Morris said. “Each year, the winning team’s name is engraved on the trophy. I’m not exactly sure how long we’ve been doing it, but it has been well over 35 years.”
Each organization has held meetings to discuss potential contingency plans for when/if Northam lifts the executive order and what that would mean to the start of their seasons. Plans include playing a shortened season, extending the season into the fall or cancelling the season all together.
“I think the best case scenario would be a start after June 10, with the season running into mid-August when the kids go back to school,” Fox said. “We would likely have league championships, but it seems unlikely that the district and state tournament will occur given the compressed schedule.”
Phillips said Central Little League is weighing all its options.
“We have discussed several alternatives to a full season, but until we can be reasonably sure that June 10 is in fact the day that we will be able to return to the ballfields, we can only speculate as to what we will do,” Phillips said.
A shortened season could mean no postseason opportunities for each league.
“Although we look forward to tournament play every year, I’m not sure I see a scenario where we could have enough games in the season to put a tournament team together,” Phillips said. “We would of course always leave the option on the table until we have proper guidance from the commonwealth, the city and the county on when we can begin play.”
Another issue with a late start to the season is availability of players. Many families have already booked summer vacation plans, which could make it tough for teams to have enough players to participate in games in late June and into July.
“Assuming people have summer vacations, we would most likely relax playing time rules and just make the best of the situation for the kids that are able to play this summer,” Fox said. “We have really not gotten this far as it still seems dicey that we will even be allowed to play this summer.”
Phillips agreed.
“Summer vacations and school starting back certainly pose logistical issues, but we’ll take everything into account to end up with a season in whatever capacity we can,” he said. "The logistical challenges make it more likely that our season will be quite different from any normal season.”
Financial considerations have also been discussed. League officials say each organization has already incurred costs such as uniforms, equipment and insurance. With so many people out of work, families could decide not to have their child play in order to save money.
“It will be somewhat of a burden on each league, as expenses have already incurred such as uniforms, equipment, insurance, etc," Morris said. "However, we realize it has also created a burden on the families. But as a community, we will come through this.”
Fox said that McIntire doesn’t require registration fees to play, as their league has adopted a “pay what you can” fee policy so any family can play. He did mention that “about 75 percent” of families make a donation to the league to offset league expenses and said the league would be refund any donation that a family requests.
“We don’t anticipate any significant financial burden, as all of the expenses we have incurred will just be pushed forward into the next season. Uniforms, equipment can be used in future seasons,” Fox said.
Morris and Phillips noted that similar requests will be honored by their leagues.
“If the season doesn’t happen this year, we will look at sending refunds out, or giving options to have parents either ask for that money to be used for the 2021 season or give as a donation,” Morris said.
Phillips agreed.
“Issuing full refunds would be significant financial loss to the league,” he said. “But we also recognize that this is a difficult time financially for a lot of people, so we would do our best to balance the needs of those families with needs of the league and simply doing what’s right.”
If Northam were to lift the “Stay at Home” order, local Little League officials are prepared to move forward.
“If we get the go-ahead from the government and Little League International to start playing again, the league will be able to turn around the fields and get practices and games done very quickly, given the support we have from our volunteers and board of directors.”
In the meantime, Fox is encouraging players to continue to work on their skills.
“Whether it’s throwing a ball with their parent or hitting a ball off a batting tee, practice never rests,” he said.
Still, Fox understands that a baseball season is low on the list of priorities compared as the world tries to combat COVID-19.
“You don’t realize how much you miss something until it is taken away,” he said. “With that said, in the real scheme of things, Little League baseball is not the most important issue right now and we should all focus on doing our part through social distancing to help the broader community. If we all do our part to stop the spread of the virus, then activities like Little League baseball will come back quicker.”
Phillips concurred.
“Our goal is still to have a season, but we also recognize the reality of the situation and would not put our families in any type of preventable danger,” Phillips said. “We have a committed team of volunteers, board members, sponsors and parents who want nothing more than to see our local children get a chance to play the nation’s pastime, enjoy their spring and summer season and learn the life lessons baseball and softball have to offer. We will do whatever we can to make that happen for them.”
