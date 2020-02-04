Jarett Hunter was a first team all-Jefferson District selection this past fall as an all-purpose performer for the Louisa County football team.
That versatility was on display on the hardwood Tuesday night as he led the Lions’ boys basketball team to a 56-53 overtime victory over Western Albemarle in a battle for Jefferson District supremacy.
The senior point guard scored 10 points, including seven in the decisive overtime session, as Louisa County (13-4, 7-2) moved into a tie for first place in the district with Charlottesville.
“Jarett’s been around for a long time and I’m going to miss him,” Louisa County coach Robert Shelton said. “He’s been a leader from a young age and has always played against older guys. He’s seen pretty much every defense around.”
Western Albemarle (15-5, 8-3) used its size inside to set the tone early on. Henry Sullivan scored five points and Tommy Mangrum added four more as the Warriors built a 13-9 lead with a minute left in the first quarter. Xavien Hunter countered for Louisa County with a 3-pointer from the corner to trim the lead to 13-12 after one.
The Lions built off Hunter’s late shot with some more big buckets in the second quarter. Isaac Haywood converted two no-look feeds from Jarett Hunter into easy layups. Mahlik Munnerlyn added a trey from the right wing to give Louisa County a 24-18 lead with 3:34 left in the half.
The Warriors responded with 7-0 run to close the half, including a pair of buckets from Riley Pritchard, to take a 25-24 advantage at intermission.
Western Albemarle continued to pull away in the third as Austin Shifflett scored six points and Mangrum added a floater to give the Warriors their biggest lead, 36-28 with 5:12 left in the quarter.
Shelton made a defensive adjustment and switched to a modified diamond-and-1 to try and neutralize Mangrum. Freshman Qwentin Spellman, making his varsity debut after coming up from the junior varsity, drew the 1-on-1 assignment, and helped limit the Western senior to just one field goal over the final 17 minutes of the game.
“I credit this to our leadership and even the maturity of our younger kids. Everybody came in and played their role,” Shelton said. “The guys that normally step up for us did and led us. A lot of things we did tonight were brand new, we just worked on it a few days ago. So, for them to come out an execute and just tight through this atmosphere, it’s always tough to play up here and that’s a good team, so that’s definitely a good win for us.”
Louisa County also found some confidence offensively as Xavien Hunter closed the period with eight points as the Lions trailed 40-38 with one quarter to play.
The strong shooting continued into the fourth as Xavien Hunter added five more points during a 9-3 spurt to give the Lions a 47-41 lead with 4:01 left in regulation.
Following a timeout, Western coach Darren Maynard decided to pound the ball inside again. Sullivan scored layups on back-to-back possessions to tie the game at 47-47 with less than two minutes to play.
The Warriors had a chance to win it in regulation, but the Louisa County’s defense was sound. They kept the ball out of Mangrum’s hands and forced someone else to beat them. Josh Sime’s shot was off the mark as time expired.
“We wanted to keep them guessing,” Jarett Hunter said. “Tommy is such a great player and he was scoring on basically anything we were throwing at him, so at the end of the game, I switched on him because I have some experience guarding him over the years, and I just shadowed him and made sure he couldn’t get the ball. That’s pretty much the only way to stop him.”
The overtime belonged to Jarett Hunter.
The senior opened the extra session with a pull-up jumper and followed it up with a big double-clutch shot, over two defenders to put his team up on top. He capped the run with a no-look dish to Isaac Haywood for an easy layup to build a 53-49 lead with 2:15 left.
Western Albemarle didn’t go away quietly.
Austin Shifflett and Prichard scored back-to-back layups in the paint to cut the lead to 54-53 with 22 seconds left.
Hunter sank two free throws to make it a three-point lead with 17.9 seconds left. The Warriors had two good looks at the basket in the final seconds, but Haywood pulled down the rebound with 0.5 seconds left to seal the win.
Mangrum paced Western Albemarle with 17 points, but managed just three points after the third quarter. Shifflett posted 12 points and Prichard chipped in 10 more for the Warriors. Sullivan finished with nine points.
Xavien Hunter had 17 points to lead four Louisa County players in double figures. Haywood tallied 13 points, while Munnerlyn and Jarett Hunter finished with 10 points apiece.
For Shelton, Jarett Hunter’s performance symbolized what he’s meant to the entire athletic program. Prior to the game, the senior announced that he had verbally committed to play football at Howard University. Six hours later, he showed why he was a Division I athlete on the hardwood.
“It’s fitting that he had the game he had tonight, just from a leadership role and a taking over role, because he committed today,” Shelton today. “That’s just the type of kid he is, a lot of kids would’ve celebrated, but this is one of the more focused games that I’ve seen him. He wanted this win, even though he had a lot going on, a lot of congratulations and a lot of emotions, but he focused on the task at hand. That’s his personality. I’m glad to have him for the rest of the games that we have him and I hope the young kids are watching, because he’s a prime example of just a true athlete.”
