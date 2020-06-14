One day, UVa athletes will be compensated for their name, image and likeness. For years, it seemed like that day could be a long way away.
Recent announcements and legislation shows light at the end of the figurative tunnel. Name, image and likeness legislation is on its way.
In late April, the NCAA announced that it would support rule changes allowing student-athletes to “receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics.”
“The NCAA’s work to modernize name, image and likeness continues, and we plan to make these important changes on the original timeline, no later than January 2021,” Gene Smith, Ohio State’s athletic director and co-chair of the NCAA’s federal and state legislation working group, said.
Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill designed to help college athletes make money from their name, image and likeness. Those changes would take effect on July 1, 2021.
“In a situation where you have some great athletes especially in sports like football and basketball whose likeness is being used to make millions and millions of dollars and they don’t even have an opportunity to get any of that, there’s something fundamentally unfair,” DeSantis told reporters Friday.
Florida’s move puts pressure on the NCAA – and potentially Congress – to figure something out in the coming year. Athletes are soon going to be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness.
That could mean major financial benefits for UVa athletes, especially those on the men’s basketball team.
Tony Bennett’s team is a fascinating NIL case study.
The Cavaliers are incredibly successful, winning the national title in the 2018-2019 season. They don’t, however, win using “one-and-done” players. Unlike Duke and Kentucky, UVa hasn’t brought in star freshmen who then turn professional after one season in college.
In many cases, Virginia players stay in Charlottesville for four or five years, if they redshirt. While most players receive scholarships during that time, they’re not allowed to benefit from their name, image and likeness, despite some of them becoming local celebrities.
By the time Mamadi Diakite graduated this spring, he was a well-known Charlottesville figure who made arguably the most famous shot in UVa basketball history during the national title run. In future seasons with approved NIL legislation, a player like Diakite could sign endorsement deals with local businesses, while also being paid to post sponsored content on social media.
There’s a market for these players to make money.
Earning potential
Kihei Clark, for example, is a rising junior point guard on UVa’s team. He’s well-known by Virginia fans, but his lack of height likely diminishes his NBA potential. Despite some questions about his professional future, Clark is one of the most effective college guards in the country and beloved by Virginia fans.
According to Opendorse, an athlete marketing platform that helps brands and athletes share content on social media, Clark could make $11,844 annually on sponsored posts from his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The organization uses years of data to estimate a player’s potential earning on social media with branded posts.
AthleticDirectorU joined forces with Navigate Research to create benchmarks for estimating how much athletes could make off their NIL. The groups determined a calculation of roughly 80 cents per Instagram follower as an estimate for potential annual endorsement value.
Clark checks in with 77,000 Instagram followers as of Saturday. That would give Clark a chance to earn $61,600 annually from endorsements, based on the calculation from ADU and Navigate Research. That’s good money for anyone, but especially for a solid collegiate player who might not have a long-term NBA future.
Using the same calculation, incoming recruit Jabri Abdur-Rahim could make a shade under $40,000 annually.
Becoming more intentional with posts will be critical in future years as players aim to maximize their earning potential on various platforms. With an increased focus on quality and authenticity, social-media savvy athletes could find themselves bringing in thousands of dollars annually.
The top athletes could make more than $100,000 annually.
“Finding those authentic things that you can become kind of the expert on, that way it’s the combination of, ‘Oh yeah, this is an athlete that I love, but I also know that he really knows this sector, so if he promotes this product, I know it must be good,’” Zach Soskin, a former marketer for Adidas and the current co-founder of Voltage Management, said.
Estimating the exact earning potential for players involves some guesswork at this point, but there are plenty of potential revenue sources for UVa men’s basketball players. In addition to major and local brands, organizations like Locker Room Access open up fascinating possibilities.
Founded by former UVa basketball standouts Ty Jerome and Justin Anderson, Locker Room Access wants to give fans an inside look at players, coaches and other people involved in the Virginia men’s basketball community.
The organization, which is growing in popularity, also sells merchandise. Theoretically, sites like Locker Room Access could share revenue from merchandise sales with players like Clark. The point guard could also advertise merchandise for the group.
Other revenue opportunities can come in the form of guest appearances at events or selling autographs. Selling autographs could create a learning curve for student-athletes trying to determine what their autograph is actually worth.
“Just not as many people know what fair market value is for 5,000 signatures,” Soskin said.
Opportunities like selling autographs or merchandise would come with a learning curve, but the opportunities to bring in money are abundant for today’s best Division I athletes.
Recruiting relevance
The ability to profit off NIL would also increase the importance of branding.
Recruits may take a much closer look at a team’s marketing department before committing. LSU football generated tremendous buzz for its social media work during the team’s national title run last season. A few of the team’s main content creators then went to USC in the offseason, and the news generated headlines.
A free agency market of sorts involving content creators could be created by NIL.
Players will want to brand themselves a certain way to maximize their potential earning opportunity while also remaining authentic and showing fans their personality. If one school is better at creating engaging content than another, a recruit could be swayed.
“The comparison that I make is the content creation team, they’re kind of the new facility,” Soskin said.
A few years back, fancy weight rooms and locker room amenities attracted recruits. With those amenities becoming more widespread across Division I athletics, content creators and social media teams could become a new differentiating factor in recruiting.
Teams like UVa men’s basketball have shown an increased commitment to video production in recent seasons, using multiple people to help generate video content for social during the 2019-20 season. There’s also been a steady diet of engaging graphics for both football and men’s basketball.
Social media branding matters in recruiting, and it could become even more relevant in coming seasons.
The bottom line
NIL legislation is coming.
When it arrives, UVa men’s basketball players – who typically stay in school for multiple seasons even with the program competing for national championships – are in a unique position to benefit.
