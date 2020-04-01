The spread of COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of athletic activity across collegiate athletics. The immediate cancellation cut short the seasons of spring sports athletes, ending their years before they hit their stride. The moves also hit fall sports hard, including collegiate football programs that rely on spring practices to develop players for the fall.
Virginia’s football program, which relies on developing under-the-radar recruits into All-ACC caliber performers, will certainly miss the spring practices. Instead of working out in Charlottesville, the players are home trying to find ways to stay in shape for when they’re able to return to school.
Losing out on spring ball hurts the Cavaliers for a few reasons.
QB development slowed
Bryce Perkins has exhausted his eligibility and is preparing to play in the NFL. This leaves UVa without a starting quarterback.
Redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong enters the season as the projected starting quarterback. He’s thrown just 25 passes in a Virginia uniform. A spring season with first-team reps would have done Armstrong a world of good.
“No question that will hurt us,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “No question it will set us back. No question it will make it harder to execute the way we need to and it puts more pressure and a tighter time frame on all of us.”
Mendenhall mentioned the need for Armstrong to be creative with his at-home training. Fortunately for the Wahoos, Armstrong works out in Ohio in the garage gym of his brother’s friend. He’s able to stay out of large groups while still having access to a bench and squat rack.
Armstrong also throws to former high school teammates to work on passing. As stay-at-home rules become increasingly strict across the country, it’s unknown how long Armstrong will be able to follow this regimen, but since UVa canceled athletic activity, Armstrong has found creative ways to stay in shape in Ohio.
The lack of spring practice leaves Armstrong wondering how the offense will evolve to fit his strengths rather than the strengths of Perkins. Armstrong is a shifty runner and accurate passer, while Perkins could turn a scramble into a 50-yard touchdown run at any moment.
Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is given the task of altering the offense in any way he deems fit to help the team play its best with Armstrong calling the shots.
“That’s something to be found out,” Armstrong said of the offense under his watch. “We would have found that out a little bit more in spring ball. We still have our offense. I'm not sure if they're going to tweak anything more toward my style. I'm actually really excited to see how it works.”
Leadership roles up in the air
While spring gives teams a chance to evaluate players, especially quarterbacks, it also begins the process of assigning leadership roles. With Bryce Hall, Eli Hanback, Jordan Mack, Bryce Perkins and Joe Reed gone, the Cavaliers are left to find new leaders on both sides of the ball.
The defense could lean on seniors like linebacker Charles Snowden, while wide receiver Terrell Jana seems like a budding leader on the offensive side of the football. Without the spring, leaders develop through text messages and video conference calls rather than in-person interactions and practices.
“That’s when you kind of see a lot of the older guys as well kind of step up into those leadership roles and the team really kind of comes together, cause in the winter time, when we work out it’s kind of separated between the skill position groups and the big guys,” Snowden said. “So the spring time’s where we all kind of come together and you see who will really step out and be the leaders for the next season.”
This puts some pressure on a player like Armstrong, who didn’t start last season but is expected to fill a leadership role as the starting quarterback for the Cavaliers this season. Even with the unusual circumstances, Armstrong says the leadership will come with time.
“I think it's my job to talk more,” Armstrong said. “It will happen. I'm just not trying to force things. I don’t like to force things on the other guys or anything like that. It needs to come naturally. If it needs to be said, I'll say it, but other than that, I'm just gonna keep grinding, just setting a good example.”
New stars put on hold
Developing into a key contributor within a Power 5 program takes time. It also takes repetition, and confidence is often fostered during practices. Without organized team practices, younger players lose the opportunity to gain confidence through on-field reps.
UVa’s defense returns a chunk of experienced contributors, which certainly makes up for some of the lost reps. On offense, however, Virginia brings in plenty of fresh faces expected to compete for increased playing time.
Running back Mike Hollins and wide receiver Dontayvion Wix are two rising sophomores expected to see the field more in 2020.
“The spring time is a big time where you really see young guys step up,” Snowden said. “Start to really make a name for themselves. Everyone just kind of works.”
Those young athletes lose the chance to come into their own during spring practice. Losing Perkins brings with it the challenge of reinventing the offense to remain productive. UVa embarks on that challenge without spring ball.
“I'm really excited about Billy [Kemp], I’m excited about [Tavares Kelly], I’m excited about Wix,” Armstrong said. “I think a lot of people saw Wix being the guy coming into the spring, seeing where he would develop into after his first year. Now that we won’t have that we won’t know, but I’m not worried.”
The good news
Virginia losing a spring season hurts the program. Armstrong doesn’t have the chance to throw to his receivers and develop that chemistry. Fostering leadership becomes a challenge. Young stars won’t have a chance to build confidence through spring practices.
Fortunately for UVa and every other program in the country, everyone is facing the same unusual circumstances. Teams across the nation are missing spring practices. Other teams have new quarterbacks to break into their systems, and those signal callers are missing practices just like Armstrong.
UVa’s stellar 2019 season also pays dividends. The Cavaliers were able to practice an extra week leading up to the ACC Championship Game, and they earned bowl practices for the Orange Bowl. Those give UVa an advantage over teams that didn’t play in conference championship games or bowl games. While it’s hard to know how large that advantage truly is, Virginia and its future quarterback benefited from the extra reps.
“And, wow, without those — it’s hard now but I would have felt much differently,” Mendenhall said. “We basically got a modified spring in that context and Brennan got lots of work then and plenty of repetition and if you remember when Bryce was, Bryce Perkins was hurt early in the year and through fall camp, Brennan received a large volume of work then, early in the season. And so, we’re counting on that repetition bank, so to speak, of early in the season and in preparation for our last two games in an extended 14-game season hopefully mitigating some of the lack of growth and progress that happened or won’t happen through spring.”
