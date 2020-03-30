The spread of COVID-19 ended numerous collegiate sports seasons. Due to the unprecedented circumstances, the NCAA’s Division I Council made an unprecedented decision to grant all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility. Winter sports athletes will not receive an extra year of eligibility. The decision was announced Monday evening.
This means UVa seniors such as baseball’s Logan Michaels and Stephen Schoch can continue their careers. On the other hand, the collegiate careers of men’s basketball’s Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key are finished. While the decision most notably benefits spring sports seniors, all spring sports athletes can take an extra year of eligibility, regardless of class.
Not all athletes will accept the additional eligibility, however. Baseball pitcher Chesdin Harrington said he was undecided about a potential decision a few weeks ago, and softball’s Riley Wilkinson told The Daily Progress her career is over since she’s headed to medical school next season. Players will have decisions to make over the coming months.
The council adjusted scholarship rules to account for players taking advantage of eligibility relief, allowing teams to roster both incoming recruits and returning seniors receiving an additional year of eligibility.
The NCAA also made it possible for schools to provide less or no financial aid to returning student-athletes who were in their final years of eligibility. If the UVa baseball team finds itself struggling to cover the scholarship costs of all its athletes, it could bring a senior back by offering less or no financial aid to handle the costs of rostering more athletes than originally expected. Those individual decisions are made at the discretion of each Division I school.
“Schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21,” the NCAA’s statement said.
As part of its decision, the NCAA increased the roster limit in baseball to accommodate for additional returning players. According to Kendall Rogers, a co-managing editor at D1Baseball.com, any seniors who return won’t count against a team’s roster limit.
By allowing spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, the NCAA hopes it gives back to players who lost a season due to a global pandemic.
“The council’s decision gives individual schools flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics Director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
