The Associated PressIn this March 19, 2019, file photo, Fairleigh Dickinson’s Kaleb Bishop (12) and Prairie View A&M’s Iwin Ellis (13) leap for the opening tip-off in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.