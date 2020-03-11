After consulting with public health officials and its own advisory panel on the spread of COVID-19, the NCAA announced Wednesday that it will restrict access to upcoming championship events, including both the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball tournaments.
March Madness, one of the most popular college sporting events in the world, will be played in front of only essential staff members and select family members this season.
“Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.
The announcement comes after the ACC announced on Tuesday that it would proceed with its conference tournament normally.
The ACC released a statement Wednesday saying that Wednesday night's ACC Tournament games would proceed as normal, but that the league would evaluate the rest of the tournament and share more information when it became available.
Virginia opens ACC Tournament play Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The NCAA’s decision came hours after conferences took drastic measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Ivy League announced Wednesday that it was cancelling all spring sports competitions and practices.
The Virginia baseball team had two games scheduled with Cornell at the end of the month, and the Ivy League is one of the nation’s best leagues in men’s lacrosse. Top-tier teams such as Yale, Princeton and Cornell will no longer play this season.
The Virginia men’s basketball team, which won the national championship a season ago and is NCAA Tournament bound this season, will try to defend its title in front of largely empty arenas.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said in his statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes.”
Emmert did add that he expects the championships to still occur, but that the NCAA will monitor information and make adjustments as needed. The First Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday, and Round 1 begins two days later on March 19. The event lasts through April 6.
The decision by the NCAA also comes after some universities across the U.S. adjusted their class schedules. UVa, which is currently on spring break, cancelled in-person classes “for the foreseeable future, quite possibly through the end of the semester.” Online classes begin March 19 for UVa students.
UVa also wrote in its announcement that there were no changes to athletic events at this time, but that restrictions would be considered.
