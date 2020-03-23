“I’m extremely disappointed”: Central Virginia athletes, coaches and administrators react to the cancellation of spring high school sports

2019 was a banner year for spring high school sports in Central Virginia as eight different teams claimed state championships in their respective sports.
Unfortunately, there won’t be any championship celebrations this spring.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that all schools in the commonwealth will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia High School League confirmed Monday that all spring sports and activities are cancelled. Executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said the VHSL plans to hold a conference call Tuesday morning with its management crisis team to discuss options moving forward into the 2020-21 academic year. A decision will be announced following the meeting.
“We need to support our governor and state superintendent,” Haun said in a statement. “These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Haun said that he has complete trust in his crisis management team to make the right suggestions for the VHSL and its 317 member schools moving forward.
“In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and families,” Haun said.
Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris had a feeling this day would come.
“This is a real serious situation with some real serious consequences,” Morris said. “In my 27 years, I have been around for many things, but I think most of us can say this is just about near the top. I feel really sorry for the student-athletes, coaches, parents and all those involved who were gearing up for a spring season that will not happen. But with that being said, we can only do what is best for all, keeping all involved safe and moving forward to do the best we can.”
Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association executive director Richard H. Kemper Jr. announced Monday afternoon that the VISAA, which sanctions many of private school sports in the commonwealth, will not sanction any championships for the spring 2020 season as a result of the Northam’s announcement.
The Miller School baseball team, which has won the past three VISAA Division II state championships, decided to challenge itself this season by moving up to Division I to compete against the largest private schools in the state.
Coach Billy Wagner said he’s disappointed his team won’t have that opportunity.
“I believe we knew this was the next step,” Wagner said. “It really stinks for the seniors, who have put in so much time. You work so hard to get to this point in your young life and it is taken away.”
Molly Gobble, a senior midfielder for the Western Albemarle girls soccer team, is in a similar situation. She is part of a Warriors team that has won three straight state championships and was ready to challenge for another one this spring.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” she said. “I know it is the responsible call, no questions there. However, I’m still full of grief. I was beyond ready to finally be able to lead a team, represent my school and celebrate the end of my high school career with a fun and competitive season. Soccer has always brought me so much joy, but to have your senior year of high school ripped away truly hit different. Everyone works hard to finally graduate and represent your school as a senior. I’m going to miss walking across the field with my fellow seniors on senior night. I am going to miss out on potentially fighting for a fourth state championship. All of these events, I look forward to all year since soccer is a spring sport.”
Coach Martin Braun, who guided the Charlottesville High School boys soccer team to a state championship last June, said the news was difficult to stomach.
“I’m extremely gutted to hear the news,” Braun said. “I think we were all holding on hope that we would be able to get back on the pitch as a team and finish off the season. For the seniors not to have the chance to complete their senior season is heartbreaking.”
The loss of the season hit Fluvanna County boys soccer coach Jason Davis in different aspects.
“I was finally going to have both my boys, Emory and Will, on the same soccer team,” Davis said. “As a coach, I am heartbroken for my players. But as a dad, I am literally crushed knowing it only lasted two scrimmages.”
Dr. Ellen Markowitz, who guided the Western Albemarle girls tennis team to its first VHSL Class 3 state championship since 2014 last spring, put the decision in perspective.
“Obviously, this is a sad day for all of us,” she said. “I feel for our kids and for everyone affected by this pandemic. I do agree with the Governor that this was the right thing to do. He is right. There is no playbook for this and we do not have time to see what happens. Social distancing is the only way forward to try to minimize the spread of the disease.”
Markowitz admitted the scenario this spring has been surreal and she was still holding out hopes of playing, even if it was a truncated season.
“This team was special and we were really excited about the opportunity to serve up another fantastic season,” Markowitz said. “The players had worked so hard in the offseason — or investment season as I call it — and they were focused and ready to play their best.”
At Albemarle, girls soccer coach Amy Sherrill was excited about an opportunity to compete for another VHSL Class 5 state championship.
Sherrill said the team had completed 13 practices and held its own in a tough scrimmage against fellow perennial state contender and rival Mountain View. She said the Patriots weren’t in “June form” yet but was hopeful for what this team could do.
“Absolutely disappointed this 2020 squad won’t have a chance to grow, learn and compete together,” she said. “The spring wasn’t difficult until right now. Just trying to find a way to comfort your team while being apart is hard.”
She encouraged her team to find the good in this situation.
“Don’t let this time just pass by binging television shows,” Sherrill said. “Learn something new or try a new fitness challenge. We will be back to defend our title.”
