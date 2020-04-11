In January, Virginia men's basketball players were sitting in a team meeting before facing Florida State in Tallahassee as head coach Tony Bennett addressed the team.
“This highlight, I think it’s a pretty special one, and it’s this,” Bennett said calmly, turning his gaze toward sophomore walk-on guard Jayden Nixon. “I want to offer Jayden a full scholarship for this year.”
By the time the word “year” left Bennett’s lips, teammates mobbed Nixon in celebration. Bennett got up from his chair and walked to the side, taking in the moment with a smile across his face.
In the middle of the scrum of excited players, Nixon’s emotions came quickly.
“When he said that, I was in shock,” Nixon said. “I was in tears.”
Nixon, a sophomore from Charlottesville who played at St. Anne’s-Belfield before playing a post-graduate year at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, earned the scholarship for the 2019-20 season. Nixon was a standout player at STAB, averaging an impressive 20.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest during his senior season.
Earning the scholarship at UVa achieved a childhood dream for Nixon, who played on the Cavaliers' national championship team.
Both his parents went to UVa, and he grew up following Virginia men’s basketball. Nixon’s dad had a poster of Jason Williford’s teams in the 1990s on the wall of his childhood bedroom. Williford now coaches Nixon.
The Charlottesville native went from a young fan to a scholarship player for the defending national champions.
“It’s definitely something that makes you feel really good because it shows the coaches really care about the walk-ons, people that maybe don’t get as much attention as some of the starters and some of the guys who get significant minutes, so it really meant a lot to me show that Coach Bennett and all the other coaches have my back,” Nixon said. “It felt really nice.”
This isn’t the first time Bennett awarded a scholarship to a walk-on in front of the team. Last season, another Charlottesville product earned a scholarship.
Bennett typically asks players toward the end of practice to step to the line to knock down free throws. UVa’s national championship team featured a steady rotation of about 5-7 players. Those players usually took the free throws toward the end of practice.
Katstra wasn’t one of them, so Bennett used Nixon to keep the surprise in play for Katstra.
“He would only choose about five or six guys usually and usually I didn’t go,” Katstra said. “He called Jayden up, I think, before me and then he called me up a couple people later. He said he didn’t want to make it seem too suspicious.”
When Katstra’s turn came, he knocked down the free throw. As he walked to the baseline to rejoin his teammates, Bennett announced he was awarding Katstra a scholarship.
This time around, Katstra saw the experience from a different perspective.
“It was just a great experience, and Coach Bennett always says that’s one of the joys of his coaching career is being able to give someone a scholarship and to be able to be on the receiving end of one and also see it happen, I totally get what he’s talking about,” Katstra said. “Being able to see Jayden was definitely one of the highlights of my college career.”
