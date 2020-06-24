For nearly a decade, Ian Lyons has brought out the best in student-athletes at Albemarle High School as the Patriots' girls tennis coach.
He will expand his role at AHS for the 2020-21 school year after recently being named the school's new golf coach.
“My No. 1 goal is to build student-athletes that exemplify positive character, sportsmanship, accountability and a process-driven approach,” Lyons said. “I don’t really talk about winning explicitly very much, it’s more about the process. If your process, practice and mental preparation are consistent, then the result of winning will hopefully occur more times than not.”
While tennis is his passion, golf has always intrigued Lyons.
“I picked up golf late in high school and continued to fit it in around my tennis schedule as much as possible,” Lyons said. “Tennis keeps me busy from February through July. When the opportunity became available, I thought it was a perfect opportunity to apply my tennis background to my previous playing experience of golf.”
At Albemarle, Lyons has been a teacher and coached girls tennis. He’s attended several golf matches over the past few years and knows some of the players, so his familiarity with the program is strong.
Lyons credits AHS athletic director Deb Tyson for believing in him to take over the new position.
“The leadership that Ms. Tyson provides gives you the confidence to take on new challenges, knowing you will be supported every step of the way,” Lyons said.
Tennis has always kept Lyons busy. In addition to his time coaching tennis at Albemarle, he’s taught small group and private lessons throughout the Commonwealth, including Fredericksburg Country Club, Massanutten Resort and the UVa summer tennis program.
That exposure has allowed him to branch out to do other things. Lyons believes there are a lot of similarities in the two sports. He credits former Albemarle golf coach Greg Maynard for establishing a strong foundation for him to build on.
“While every coach has their own style, I am attracted to many of the structures that are already in place from Coach Maynard,” he said. “While the technique of tennis and golf are different, the individual nature of the game, as well as the practice structure are quite similar.”
The Patriots return three key contributors from last year’s squad that captured another Region 5D championship trophy and finished seventh at the VHSL Class 5 golf championship, led by rising sophomore Vivian Hui, senior Mia Liang and junior Michael Wombacher.
Lyons expects a strong crop of young talent to join the program this fall. His main focus is to instill the basics.
“The goal for the new players will more than likely be focused on golf etiquette, baseline technique and fostering a love for the game,” he said. “The returning players will probably focus on mental game and course management. I am excited to develop relationships on how I can best help each student-athlete. If we come together as a team and help push each other forward, one can hope to continue our streak of regional titles.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyons has not had a chance to meet all of his players, but looks forward to the opportunity once the VHSL deems its safe.
“I am hopeful we can have a ‘normal’ season, but nothing about this experience is normal," Lyons said. "Whatever the VHSL decides, I am confident that they will put us in the best position for our well-being as well as our student athletes.”
Once they resume play, Lyons is excited to help the Albemarle golf program continue to grow.
“Coach Maynard left some pretty big shoes to fill, but also left the program with a structure of proven success,” he said. “The goal is just for consistent improvement, each and every day, not only from our golf, but our attitude and approach to the game.”
