It’s not every day that tennis fans have a free front-row seat to see an Olympic gold medalist and former top-10 player.
But that will be the case when American Jack Sock plays in the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger at the Boar’s Head Sports Club this week.
The Nebraska native, who is still very much in his prime, rose to No. 8 in the world in singles in 2017 and No. 2 in doubles last year before suffering a thumb injury that required surgery.
Now ranked No. 251, Sock is looking to return to the upper echelon of the sport.
The 27-year-old, who once played the CMP Challenger before his rise to stardom, is one of several big-name players who will be competing in this’s week USTA pro-circuit event.
“In the 11 years that we’ve been hosting this,” said Boar’s Head Pro Tournament Director Ron Manilla, “this is — by far — the strongest field we’ve ever had.
“The field is just unreal. The tennis is just going to be unbelievable.”
Another member of that field is former No. 14 player in the world Ivo Karlovic.
Seeded second, the 40-year-old is known for having one of the most powerful serves in the history of the game — something courtside observers at last year’s tournament can attest to.
Nicknamed “Dr. Ivo,” the 6-foot-11 Croatian has more aces than anybody in the history of the sport — nearly 13,000 of them — and once set the record for the fastest serve at 156 miles per hour.
Last year, Karlovic became the oldest-ever Challenger Tour singles champion after winning an event in Calgary before making it to the semifinals in Charlottesville.
“We’re so excited to have Dr. Ivo back,” Manilla said.
Former University of North Carolina star Brayden Schnur is the No. 1 seed; American Denis Kudla — who once played in a “Little Mo” tournament at the Boar’s Head when he was first learning the sport — is the No. 3 seed.
As has become customary, the field will have a strong UVa flavor.
Former Cavalier stars Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Ryan Shane, J.C. Aragone and Alexander Ritschard, along with current Wahoo Carl Soderlund, are all in the main draw.
Sock plays American Sekou Bangoura in his first-round match on Monday, not before 6 p.m.
All of this week’s matches are free and open to the public.
The finals of the tournament, which also includes doubles, takes place on Sunday.
Kids Day, which is free, will be on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and include a clinic from the pros, face painting and pizza.
There will also be free beer tastings from tournament sponsor Three Notch’d Brewing Company throughout the week.
For a full schedule of matches, results and other news from the tournament, visit the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Facebook page or follow the tournament on Twitter (@CMPChallenger).
