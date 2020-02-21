The Wilson Memorial boys basketball team got bowled over Friday night behind an incredible shooting display from Charlottesville’s Jake Bowling.
The Black Knights’ sharpershooter finished with 36 points and sank 10 three-pointers, including eight in the first half, as CHS rolled to an 83-56 victory in the first round of the Region 3C tournament.
“He was on, no question,” Charlottesville head coach Mitch Minor said of Bowling. “When he gets in a rhythm, he’s hard to stop. He was the hot man and the guys got him the ball.”
The Hornets hung around for a while with hot shooting also, but Bowling dropped in three straight triples to break a 12-all tie.
By the end of the first period, the Black Knights led 26-16 and Wilson couldn’t match the pace and Bowling’s shooting the rest of the game.
Wilson scored the final nine points of the first half and carried some momentum into the locker room, trailing 41-29.
But the Black Knights outscored the Hornets 42-27 after the halftime break.
“We had some ups and downs this season and had moments of growth,” said Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman. “We played poorly in the third quarter, there’s no other way to say it.”
Jaxon Hartman led the Hornets with 14 points, while Matt Poole added a dozen and Emmanuel Gunter scored nine.
Charlottesville (21-4) had three other players in double figures. Zymir Faulkner finished with 15 points, while Christian Stewart-Carter tallied 13 and Isaiah Washington chipped in 10.
“We’ve been playing well the last four or five games,” Minor said.
Charlottesville hopes to continue playing well in semifinals of the Region 3C Tournament. The Black Knights will host Lynchburg Christian Academy on Tuesday, with the winner earning a berth in the Class 3 state tournament.
