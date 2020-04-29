Virginia rising senior Jay Huff is one of the 205 players who has filed as early entry candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft, the NBA announced Tuesday night. The standout forward had previously requested feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.
It’s important to note that Huff declaring for the draft as an early entrant doesn’t necessarily mean he is leaving UVa. The 7-footer has until June 3 — if the NBA doesn’t push back deadlines or the draft in which case the dates could change — to withdraw his name from the draft. He is still maintaining his collegiate eligibility while hoping to hear more from NBA scouts and executives about his potential as a pro.
The news of Huff entering the draft doesn’t come as a surprise. In early April, Huff told UVa media members on a conference call that he was interested in going through the draft evaluation process.
“Ideally, it would be really cool to test the waters, but it kind of just depends on what happens and if there’s workouts to be had and if there’s a combine or anything like that,” Huff said on the call. “We’ll see.”
There hasn’t been much additional clarity on what testing the NBA waters will really look like for Huff. Will the NBA push back the draft? If so, will Huff have a chance to work out in front of NBA scouts and the NBA Combine or in some other capacity?
Huff currently projects as a fringe draft pick who could go toward the end of the second round. A solid senior season could serve his draft stock well. Without workouts in front of scouts, a senior season becomes closer to a necessity for Huff to earn NBA attention.
Regardless, Huff is keeping himself in the process in hopes of testing the waters if he’s able. With roughly a month until collegiate players need to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school, the NBA should soon provide clarity to how the draft process will look this season.
