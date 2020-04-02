A 7-footer who can shoot from the 3-point line and defend the rim is an NBA scout’s dream. Virginia redshirt junior Jay Huff fits that mold.
The Durham, North Carolina, native shot 35.8% from the 3-point line this season, and he finished the year with 61 blocked shots, including 10 in one game against Duke. He flashed improved defensive prowess, a smooth shooting stroke and the ability to finish at the rim.
Huff met with the media Thursday and was asked if he had plans to test the NBA waters.
“A lot of that depends if there’s waters to test,” Huff said. “I did submit the feedback form, the UAC form to hear feedback.”
UAC refers to the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee. By submitting a feedback request to the UAC, players can receive feedback from NBA teams while retaining their collegiate eligibility. Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite did this a season ago.
The committee reaches out to NBA executives who share thoughts on the player and where they might fall in the upcoming two-round NBA Draft. That feedback is then passed back to the player, who can make a more informed decision about whether or not they want to lock themselves into the NBA Draft.
Players have until April 16 to submit their request for feedback forms. There’s an April 26 deadline for early entrants to declare for the NBA Draft. June 3 represents the deadline for any early entrants who want to withdraw from the NBA Draft.
Theoretically, Huff could declare for the draft and then withdraw his name a month or so later. Diakite entered the draft last season before withdrawing his name before the deadline. The draft itself is scheduled for June 25.
With the NBA season postponed due to COVID-19, there are doubts about whether any pre-draft workouts will occur or how those might occur with stay-at-home orders in place across the U.S.
There’s a realistic possibility that many events — whether it’s the draft or the NBA Combine scheduled to start in mid-May — will be postponed or potentially canceled.
For a player like Huff, who could benefit from working out in front of scouts, any potential changes could alter his willingness to enter the draft or stay in the draft process for a prolonged period to gain increased feedback on his development.
“Ideally, it would be really cool to test the waters, but it kind of just depends on what happens and if there’s workouts to be had and if there’s a combine or anything like that,” Huff said. “We’ll see.”
Huff got the ball rolling by requesting feedback, but that hardly means he has plans to turn pro this season. The redshirt junior does have professional aspirations, however, and he knows there are areas of his game in need of improvement.
“I’d like to realistically improve a lot of it,” Huff said. “My free-throw percentage I think could definitely go up. I consider myself a good shooter, so that was just never something that made sense to me. I should obviously shoot better than I do from the free-throw line, so I’ve been working on that a lot, and I think I’ve fixed a good portion of that.”
Despite a smooth stroke from the 3-point line, Huff shot just 54% on his 50 free-throw attempts this season.
For Huff, who plays around the rim frequently, he’s no stranger to drawing fouls. Cashing in on free throws will be critical to his development.
He also mentioned wanting to add more low-post moves as well as core strength and improved explosiveness.
Huff finished the year averaging 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He played his best basketball in the final three games of the season when he tallied 43 points, 23 rebounds and 12 blocks, which was good for an average of 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and four blocks per contest.
Given Huff’s shooting, size and defense, there’s no denying his NBA potential. He’ll receive feedback from NBA scouts in this unusual time before determining what’s next on his agenda.
