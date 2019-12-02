Jeff Lloyd announced Monday that he has stepped down as Monticello High School’s football coach after five seasons.
During his tenure, Lloyd guided the Mustangs to a pair of playoff appearances in his five seasons in charge of the program. Monticello reached the second round of the playoffs in 2015 and 2017.
Lloyd’s 24 career wins at Monticello ranks second in the program’s history. Last fall, the Mustangs finished 2-8, including an emotional overtime victory over Western Albemarle.
Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman said Joe Weaver will serve as the interim coach and will oversee the program’s offseason activities. A search for Lloyd’s successor will begin immediately.
