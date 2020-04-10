Since 1966, the Jefferson Swim League has celebrated the culmination of its season with its championship meet.
The annual swimming showcase will not be held this summer due to health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The JSL Board made the announcement Thursday night on its website after a special online meeting was held to discuss the feasibility of holding a full season and championship meet this summer.
The board voted unanimously to cancel the championship, in any form, for 2020, ending a run of 54 straight years of the event.
This year’s JSL championships were slated for July 24-25 at the University of Virginia Aquatic & Fitness Center. A key factor in the decision is UVa's ban group activities in its facilities through June 30 as part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay at home order.
Another factor in the decision was the possibility of no sponsorships from local businesses, which the board said was “vital” for the financial health of the championship meet, which is, by far, the JSL's most expensive undertaking each season.
The JSL Board did not rule out the regular season altogether. In a split vote, the board voted not to cancel the season at this point. They are set to meet again May 3 and evaluate the situation when more information is available regarding COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.