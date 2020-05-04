For the first time in more than 50 years, there will be a summer with no Jefferson Swim League meets in Central Virginia.
The JSL, which was established in 1966, voted Sunday night to cancel dual meets for the 2020 summer season
The Executive Committee discussed at length the feasibility of holding a full or partial season this summer. They reviewed the recommendations set forth from USA Swimming and The Centers for Disease Control.
“The JSL Board voted to cancel the JSL dual-meet season, in any form, for 2020,” the release stated. "No dual meets will be sanctioned by the JSL in 2020. We sincerely hope that everyone understands and appreciates the difficulty of the decision to cancel the JSL season for the first time since the league began.”
In addition, the JSL treasury presented a financial document detailing the expenses of holding a partial season. A representative for every team in the JSL took part in the meeting and weighed in on the decision.
The JSL Board said its top priority was ensuring the health and safety of all swimmers, officials and parents who take part in the 48 dual meets that were scheduled for this summer.
“Decisions like this are never easy,” JSL president Chuck Fix said in a statement. “The effects of COVID-19 virus have impacted everyone, including the Jefferson Swim League. In the end, it came down to what was best for our swimmers, parents and volunteers.”
The decision comes as no surprise.
At last month’s board meeting, the JSL Board voted unanimously to cancel the championship, in any form, for 2020 and no version of a championship meet will be he held this summer, ending a run of 54 straight years of the event.
This year’s JSL championships were slated for July 24-25 at UVa’s Aquatic and Fitness Center. A key factor in the decision was that UVa has banned group activities in its facilities through June 30 as part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s “stay at home” executive order.
The JSL Board noted that this decision only affects dual meets sanctioned by the League. That being said, the Executive Committee encouraged said it is “paramount” for all teams to strictly follow various coaching certification, CDC and USA Swimming guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the swimmers and other participants.
“We hope that everyone will understand the difficulty of this decision,” the release stated. “We wish that all families remain healthy and active this summer and look forward to a successful 2021 season.”
