Jonas Sanker has grown up playing football in Central Virginia.
The Covenant School standout will continue playing the sport he loves close to home after verbally committing to the University of Virginia.
In June, Sanker announced that he had committed to Boston College. Those plans changed Sunday, when Sanker announced on Twitter he had decommitted from the Eagles to pursue an opportunity with the hometown Cavaliers.
“Ultimately, family is the most important thing to me,” Sanker said. “Boston College is a great school, but what gives UVa the edge is being close to home and the fact that I’ve grown up here my whole life.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete was unstoppable on both sides of the ball last season for the Eagles, who went unbeaten in the eight-man Virginia Independent Schools Football League. Offensively, he passed for 1,590 yards and 33 touchdowns while racking up 1,116 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. He was the only player in Central Virginia to both run and pass for 1,000 yards last season.
Defensively, Sanker was a pillar of strength on the back end of the Covenant defense. He ranked among the team leaders in tackles, interceptions and sacks and was an all-conference and all-state performer on both sides of the ball as he led Covenant to its second straight VISFL title.
Sanker projects to play safety and special teams at the next level and looks like a strong fit in Virginia's “Havoc Hoos” scheme.
“I think the biggest adjustment will just be high school to college," Sanker said, "but by watching film and preparing, I think the 8-man to 11-man football transition won’t be bad.”
Sanker becomes the second Central Virginia athlete in Virginia's 2021 recruiting class, joining Monticello standout Malachi Fields.
While his college plans are now set, Sanker said where he will go for his senior year of high school is still up in the air. With Covenant not fielding a varsity football team this fall, Sanker said he may transfer to a public school, depending on whether or not the VHSL has a fall sports season. If not, he will remain at Covenant.
Sanker said the decision to flip his commitment to Virginia wasn’t easy, but one that he’s extremely excited about
“It was a very tough, no question about it, but I made the right decision,” he said. “It’s going to really be something special to play at a place that I’ve been in love with since I was little.”
