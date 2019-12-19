Last month, the Covenant boys basketball team opened the season with a 15-point road victory over New Covenant.
Coach Clark Walker’s team replicated the feat Thursday night in the return game with a 60-46 home win over the Gryphons.
Jonas Sanker scored a game-high 25 points, including 17 in the first quarter and added seven steals and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles.
“Jonas is our floor leader,” Walker said. “He can really make things happen. I think he’s gotten so much better at understanding when to look for his [shot] and when to look for opportunities to share the ball.”
Covenant (4-2) opened the game on fire from the field, bolting out to a 14-5 lead early in the first quarter. The proficient offense continued into the second quarter as Sanker converted a tough layup at the rim to extend the lead to 21-7 with 6:37 left in the half.
New Covenant (4-6) didn’t go away quietly. Dalton Foster keyed a 14-6 run with seven points and Wagner Spiva capped the run with a big layup in traffic to trim the lead to 26-21 with nine seconds left.
The Eagles regained momentum just before halftime as Sanker drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the buzzer sounded to stretch the lead to 29-21 at intermission.
“When we share the ball and when we get side to side, we get open shots,” Walker said. “At times, we showed that it was early in terms of our flow and just turning the ball over, but the more and more guys continued to be patient and looked for their opportunities when we got open looks, we were able to knock enough down.”
The Gryphons continued the comeback in the second half, slicing the lead to four points twice in the third quarter, including a big bucket from Silva on an up-and-under play to pull within 33-29 midway through the quarter.
When Covenant needed a basket, Sanker was there. He scored five points and Michael Seelman chipped in another big bucket to extend the Eagles’ lead to 43-32 with one quarter to play.
The Eagles led by as many as 15 points in the second half before New Covenant mounted one final comeback. Jadon Walker banked a 3-pointer in from the corner and Foster added two free throws to slice the lead to 53-46 with 2:56 left in the game.
That would be as close as the Gryphons would get as Covenant made plays down the stretch, especially on the defensive end, to seal the win.
“Defensively is where we have to claim our identity,” Walker said. “At times, we were just unsound with allowing straight-line drives. I think [Foster] really exposed that. He’s a really good player. Over time, we really tried to key on him and have good ball pressure and help each other out.”
Eli Bennett tallied 13 points, including seven in the second half, to give Covenant two players in double figures. Nic Sanker finished with seven points.
Walker said Bennett gives the team an added dimension that should help later in the season.
“Eli possesses an outside threat that at key moments, he can knock things down,” Walker said. “[Jonas Sanker and Bennett] are both showing their defensive prowess as well. I think they’re getting better, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”
Jadon Walker tallied 16 points to lead New Covenant in the loss. Foster added 14 points and Carter Newsome finished with six.
Coach Walker said it wasn’t easy.
“Give New Covenant credit, they really hung in and continued to just battle,” Walker said. “When they got us turned over, they really capitalized. But for us, a win’s a win and we just move on to the next one.”
