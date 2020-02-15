Mitch Minor was a standout running back at Charlottesville High School and was a member of the school's first graduating class in 1975.
Nearly a half-century later, Minor has added to his legacy at his alma mater in another sport.
He is the school’s all-time winningest basketball coach and earlier this season earned his 400th career victory.
Minor guided the Black Knights to a 17-4 regular season mark to finish second in the Jefferson District standings. CHS opened the regular season with nine straight wins, including a 59-55 victory over Albemarle in December to give Minor his 400th career win.
“It’s nice, but I contribute it to the players,” Minor said. “I’m thankful to all the players that I’ve had. For all of us to have that kind of success and all the district wins that we’ve achieved over the years, I’m happy about that.”
Coaching basketball was not something Minor expected to do.
After college, he returned home and was offered a teaching position with Charlottesville City Schools. In addition to his classroom responsibilities, he served as an assistant football coach for Garwin DeBerry and also helped out with the girls track and field program as an assistant.
“I always wanted to coach,” Minor said. “I was involved right away and I had a lot of energy when I was younger. As the years went on, I found myself doing less and less, because it takes so much effort to doing all three.”
Also that year, varsity basketball coach Kenny Leatherwood, who amassed 178 wins during his tenure at CHS, approached Minor about taking a job as the ninth grade basketball coach.
“He saw me playing up at The Dell, and there were a lot of good athletes playing basketball up there and I guess he was impressed with my basketball skills,” Minor said. “He’s the one that actually got me started, and from there, it just kind of took off.”
After a few years with the freshman team, Minor moved up to the junior varsity squad, then took over the varsity program in time for the 1993-94 school year. He credits Leatherwood for getting him involved in coaching early on in the process.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever be a head coach, to tell you the truth,” he said. “When I was the JV coach, we went 20-0 a few times, so I decided when Kenny Leatherwood left, I interviewed for the job and I ended up getting it. I picked up his philosophy and I contribute a lot of my success towards him. I wasn’t sure I would ever be a head basketball coach. I was more of a football player-minded person back in the day than I was at basketball.”
Minor said he started going to coach’s clinics every offseason to try to pick up the game. From legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith to Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski to former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith and current Virginia coach Tony Bennett, Minor has spent his summers picking up pointers from the sport's best.
“There’s a variety of good coaches from across the country that I’ve been fortunate enough to talk to and been in different lectures. They’ve been happy to share different things,” Minor said. “You can pick up so much stuff. There are so many coaches out there with so many good ideas that it will literally drive you crazy trying to implement all of the things that they do.”
Smith was one of Minor’s biggest coaching influences. Minor admits that there’s things that he learned from the former Tar Heel coach, including the run and jump defense that he still uses today. He incorporates the spacing the floor philosophy that Krzyzewski used in his early coaching days as well. Last year, the Charlottesville coach adopted a scheme from Bennett called "pacer" that he liked and worked it into his philosophy.
Since taking over the varsity program at CHS in 1993, Minor has left his mark on high school sports in Central Virginia with his aggressive brand of basketball.
“I’ve always wanted to be the aggressor, defensively in particular,” Minor said. “I don’t want offense to dictate to me. I always want to get up on the ball. I want to make teams do things that they don’t normally do. We’ve got to put pressure on the ball. We have to make people bring the ball down and make the entry passes a lot harder than they really are. I’ve had some good teams in the past that have done that.”
During his tenure, the Black Knights have won 10 district championships and numerous regional titles. They’ve also reached the state tournament a handful of times, including a trip to the Group AA state semifinals in 2009.
Charlottesville lost to Courtland 61-60 in the state semifinals that year, a game that Minor still hasn’t gotten over.
“We made the basket, but I called a timeout right before it went in.,” Minor said. “I blame myself for that. We’ve had opportunities. To me, it’s not a good memory, but I still remember that.”
Another statistic Minor takes pride in is the fact that he’s only had two losing seasons in his 27 years in charge of the program.
“Everybody that we’ve had the opportunity to coach and have play for Charlottesville High School,” Minor said. “They play hard and they play against some very good talent in our district. We’ve had some pretty good success over here. It’s definitely changed over the years, but I always thought we’ve always been aggressive, even though we’ve been on the smaller size, and been successful. I give all the credit to the kids for coming out and working hard and putting in the type of effort.”
One of those former players, his son Omari, has joined him on staff as the junior varsity coach this year and a varsity assistant. Omari, who played college basketball at Tennessee-Martin and also served as an assistant coach at the University of Lynchburg, has been a welcomed addition.
“It’s great,” Minor said. “He brings a sense of knowledge and skill, work and enthusiasm to my program. He’s been around, been at different schools and has really picked up some knowledge of the game. He says things in a different way than I do that I think a lot of times is a lot better than the way that I do, because I’m kind of an old-school coach, so he can relate to them a little bit. He has a different way of saying things, which is great and I love that about him.”
The Black Knights finished the regular season tied for second in the Jefferson District standings with Western Albemarle, one game behind Louisa County for the regular season title.
Despite the team’s success, Minor said the season has been a little bittersweet following the death of his mother, Virginia Ferguson, right before the holidays. She had been one of his biggest supporters and Minor admitted he was heartbroken not having the opportunity to share his 400th win with her.
“Of course, you think about it, but my mom passed kind of around the time that it happened and when you think about that, it really doesn’t mean as much,” he said.
Minor now sits at 411 career victories after Friday's comeback win over Orange County in the Jefferson District quarterfinals. Regardless of where they finish in the tournament, the Black Knights should have a high seed in the regional tournament, which could bode well for an extended postseason run.
“I think this team is one of the better perimeter teams, shooting wise,” Minor said. “If you leave them open, they can hit it. Other teams that I’ve had in the past, they were a lot more physical and they get up on you a lot more. They weren’t quite as good as shooters that I have right now. We relied on our defensive intensity a lot more. We need to make defensive stops.”
