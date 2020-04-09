Keswick Hall & Golf Club has been named one of Golf Digest's “Best Golf Resorts in the Americas.”
The Albemarle County resort received the honor for the fifth consecutive year.
“We are once again thrilled to be honored by an outstanding publication such as Golf Digest,” Keswick Hall managing director John Trevenen said.
Golf Digest breaks its list down by region: California, Carolinas, Florida, Hawaii, Florida, Hawaii, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast/New England, Pacific Northwest, Rockies/Great Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Canada, Caribbean/Bermuda and Mexico/Central America.
Keswick Hall was one of seven resorts listed in the Mid-Atlantic region. The others were Colonial Williamsburg, The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia), Nemacolin Woodlands (Farmington, Pennsylvania), Omni Bedford Springs (Bedford, Pennsylvania), The Omni Homestead (Hot Springs) and Primland (Meadows of Dan). Among the other resorts across North America on the list include Pebble Beach, The American Club in Wisconsin, Streamsong Resort in Florida and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
It is the most recent accolade for Keswick Hall, which has received multiple honors for its Pete Dye-designed golf course, Full Cry. The layout ranks No. 3 in Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play” in Virginia and is No. 39 in the “Top 100 Resort Courses in the U.S.”
After opening in late 2014, Full Cry was named one of Golf Digest’s “Best New Courses” in the U.S. It hosted the VSGA State Amateur last June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.