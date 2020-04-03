Virginia men’s basketball players Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite earned All-State selections from the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association on Friday.
Diakite made the first team, while Clark made the second team. William & Mary’s Nathan Knight won VaSID Player of the Year honors, and William & Mary head coach Dane Fischer won Coach of the Year.
Diakite led the Cavaliers in scoring with 13.7 points per game this season. He also added 6.8 rebounds per game. The forward earned a spot on the All-ACC second team for his play this season, and also was a member of the All-ACC defensive team. Diakie blocked 1.3 shots per game and ended his Virginia career with the second-most blocks in program history with 156.
The redshirt senior’s collegiate playing days are over, and he’s preparing for the NBA Draft. He’s working out in Charlottesville to stay in shape for whatever pre-draft activities players are able to do in the coming months.
Clark, who earned a spot on the All-ACC third team, led the conference in minutes. He shot 87.6% from the free-throw line while also adding 5.9 assists per game. Clark scored 10.8 points per game and shot 37.5% from the 3-point line.
The sophomore returns next season for the Cavaliers, and he’s likely to remain a key contributor in UVa’s lineup. The Wahoos add Marquette transfer Sam Hauser into the mix to complement Clark, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae among others.
