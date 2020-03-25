Knockout and ice cream: Inside the final moments of the 2019-20 Virginia men's basketball season

When Virginia lost to UMBC in 2018, Tony Bennett faced the cameras and addressed reporters with a smile on his face. He spoke openly about adversity and being thoroughly outplayed in the historic loss to a 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
When UVa took down Texas Tech to win the national championship in 2019, Bennett smiled and celebrated, but he also put the moment into perspective. He credited the UMBC loss and the comeback win against 16 seed Garner-Webb in the first round for the run to the national championship.
Virginia’s men’s basketball coach rarely allows his emotions to get too high or too low. He certainly shows emotion, but he remains grounded and calm, both on and off the court.
When the ACC canceled its conference tournament hours before the Cavaliers were supposed to take the court in Greensboro, Bennett once again remained calm.
“Everybody was just kind of in shock, like OK, what does that mean? Will we have the NCAA Tournament?” senior manager Grant Kersey said. “At that time, we were still holding onto the hope that we could play the next week at NCAAs.”
With the NCAA Tournament also in the balance and the season potentially being over, Bennett rallied his team — which was at a shootaround in Greensboro preparing for its 7 p.m. tipoff — and led them in a few games to lighten the mood.
“He turned the situation around,” Kersey said. “We were still at shootaround, so we played knockout and a couple dribbling games just to kind of get the mood back and have fun with everybody just in case, because if the NCAAs did get canceled, that was the last time we were with everybody.”
The game wasn’t just for managers either. Everyone within UVa’s program in the building was encouraged to join in on the game of knockout.
“Everybody played,” Kersey said. “Players, coaches, equipment staff, managers. Anybody that wanted to played.”
Managers like Kersey played. The team’s sports information director, Erich Bacher, participated. Players also put their shooting skills to the test.
Some, like manager senior manager David Gent, didn’t participate. He watched as he tried to piece together what the news of the ACC Tournament being canceled meant for the season. His four years as a team manager ultimately came to a close.
“Obviously it was a consolation prize, but something about it just felt really special,” Gent said of the game of knockout. “I didn’t participate. I was still in shell shock from it, so I was taking it all in.”
Gent watched as Sam Hauser edged Tomas Woldetensae to win the competition, but one of his fellow managers took the shooters to the brink and nearly emerged victorious.
“It was pretty special because Matt Palumbo, I wanna say he got third place against Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae,” Gent said. “A manager nearly beat our two best shooters on the team.”
Bennett helped make a subpar moment about as enjoyable as it could be. On the way back to Charlottesville from Greensboro, Bennett and the team stopped for ice cream.
Once in the locker room, Bennett shared that he was grateful last year’s team was able to accomplish what it did and that seniors like Braxton Key and Mamadi Diakite were able to win a national championship.
“It’s difficult obviously, but he knows that it had to be done, everyone’s taking precautionary matters,” Key said. “It’s out of our control.”
UVa controlled what it could in the hours upon learning its season was over. That wasn’t much, but a game of knockout and some ice cream helped make the team’s final moment together worth remembering.
“It was fun,” Key said. “It was sad it was our last team event, but it was a good way to go out.”
