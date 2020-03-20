With CBS planning to air the replay of last year’s national championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech on Sunday at 2 p.m., the UVa men’s basketball program announced Friday that former Cavaliers Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome would live tweet the broadcast.
The trio, which starred in last season’s game, will send tweets and thoughts during the broadcast from UVa men’s basketball’s main Twitter account. The verified Twitter handle is @UVAMensHoops.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the NBA has suspended its season, giving all three players more free time. The G-League, where Guy played most of its games, also is suspended.
Virginia won the title game against Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime in a thrilling matchup. Hunter led the Cavaliers with a career-high 27 points. Guy added 24 points and Jerome chipped in with 16 points. The trio combined for 67 of Virginia’s 85 points in the championship victory.
The win gave Virginia its first national championship in program history.
After winning the championship, all three players declared for the NBA Draft. Hunter was selected fourth by the Los Angeles Lakers and traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Jerome was selected 24th and joined the Phoenix Suns’ organization and Guy was picked 55th by the Sacramento Kings.
Hunter has played in 63 games for the Hawks this season and averages 12.3 points per game. Guy played in two NBA games this season with most of his action coming in the G-League. Jerome missed the beginning of the Suns’ season with an injury before returning and appearing in 28 games.
