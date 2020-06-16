Lance Rogers’ first taste of high school volleyball in Virginia came as an assistant coach under legendary Albemarle coach Mark Ragland.
The veteran coach’s career has come full circle after he was recently named Ragland’s successor with the Patriots.
“This feels like a homecoming,” Rogers said. “I made a lot of great friends during my years at Albemarle and it’s great to be back.”
Rogers is an accomplished volleyball coach with a history of success.
After spending six seasons as an assistant at Albemarle, Rogers took the head coaching job at Western Albemarle in 2002. During Rogers' nine seasons in Crozet, the Warriors posted a 185-35 record and became a perennial Jefferson District powerhouse.
Rogers guided Western Albemarle to nine straight district titles and was named Jefferson District Coach of the Year four times. The Warriors won 131 of 132 district matches under Rogers and made three VHSL state quarterfinal appearances. He left the program in 2010 because of family and work obligations.
“Those were heady days,” Rogers said. “Up until then, Albemarle set the gold standard for volleyball and the Patriots faced little or no competition from other schools.”
It’s been a decade since Rogers has coached volleyball in the Jefferson District, but admits he never truly left the sport. He’s served as an NCAA and high school referee since 1996 and helped co-found the Charlottesville Area Volleyball Club with Ragland in 2004. He also has coached travel volleyball since 2016 after retiring as a legal correspondent for Bloomberg News.
After Ragland announced his retirement, Rogers was intrigued with the opening at Albemarle.
“When the Albemarle position opened up, I first thought, ‘Oh boy, do you really want this?,'” Rogers said. “I mean, we all like a good challenge, but who wants to be the guy who tries to replace the volleyball equivalent of Vince Lombardi?”
Ragland amassed 641 wins in 32 seasons at Albemarle and is the VHSL's all-time winningest coach in girls volleyball. He guided the Patriots to 24 district titles, five regional crowns and the 2008 VHSL state title.
“I can’t hope to replace Mark Ragland,” Rogers said. “I just want to continue the tradition of excellence that has been a hallmark of this program. I’m more like a runner in a relay race. My first and most important job is, don’t fumble the handoff.”
Rogers took many lessons from serving as Ragland’s right-hand man for six seasons, including the importance of culture within a program, as well as emphasizing hard work, respect, trust and sportsmanship.
“I want to encourage and cultivate that — good citizenship culture — in the context of ferocious, yet healthy competition,” Rogers said. “My bottom line is I want all my athletes to have fun and come away with an even deeper love of volleyball. I want volleyball practice to be the highlight of their day, just as it is for me.”
In terms of coaching style, Rogers’ formula for success is simple. His mantra is be demanding, but not demeaning, correct errors, but don’t forget to catch players doing the right thing and make it fun.
He’s also familiar with the players and coaches at Albemarle thanks to his ties to local club volleyball. Rogers even coached current Albemarle JV coach Ryan Schuett in high school
“This is a very experienced group of athletes, so I’m hoping to hit the ground running,” he said. “The Jefferson District should be very competitive this fall and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the regular season championship decided on the last day of the regular season.”
As for Rogers, he finds a “delightful symmetry” regarding his return to Albemarle.
“I started my high school coaching career at Albemarle,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be fitting if this is where I write the final chapters of my coaching journey?”
