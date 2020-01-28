WOODBERRY FOREST — At 6-foot-7, it’s hard not to recognize Carter Lang on the basketball floor.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield freshman was the center of attention Tuesday night as he led the Saints to a 60-49 road victory over Woodberry Forest.
Lang scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds as St. Anne’s-Belfield remained unbeaten in Virginia Prep League play.
“We’ve talked to him about playing simple inside, just using his size and strength and finishing at the rim,” STAB coach Damin Altizer said. “It was just a huge game. It’s his career high. He just came out focused and doing the little things well and continues to get better and better.”
Ranked fifth in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state poll, STAB (14-5, 6-0) was eager to flex its muscle inside from the opening tip.
The Saints jumped out to the early lead as Lang dominated the paint with eight points to give his team a 12-5 lead midway through the first quarter.
Woodberry Forest (3-11, 0-4) countered with some nice production off the bench. Spencer Legg closed the quarter with seven points as the Tigers tied the game at 12-12 after one.
Altizer’s team found a rhythm from behind the arc early in the second quarter to regain control of the game. Nic Reese, Chance Mallory and Malachi Poindexter each drained 3’s as the Saints built a commanding 25-14 lead with 3:14 left in half.
The Tigers didn’t back down and tried to answer by taking the ball to the rim at the other end of the floor. JoJo Beale scored four points and Legg added a trey just before halftime to trim the lead to 28-24 at the break.
Altizer admitted the first half was a bit of a learning adjustment for his team as he tried to implement a new strategy.
“We focused on trying to play inside-out more so than really ever before,” Altizer said. “There in the first quarter, we had to figure out that adjustment and in the second quarter, we did that and played well.”
The plan proved beneficial in the third quarter as STAB continued to feed the ball inside. Justin Taylor and Lang each tallied six points inside to extend the lead to 12 midway through the quarter. Poindexter closed the quarter with six more points, including a baseline jumper to end the third with a 46-32 advantage.
“He can always make shots and he hit that buzzer beater at the end of the third,” Altizer said. “He did a great job trying to pay inside-out and getting Carter to spots, coming off the screen, being a floor general in addition to a shot maker.”
The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Saints continued to score points in bunches. Reese scored five points and Lang added four more as STAB took its biggest lead, 60-41 with 2:16 left to seal its third straight win.
Legg finished with 12 points to lead Woodberry Forest. Noah Adams added 10 points, while Jackson Tysinger and Beale chipped in six apiece.
Poindexter poured in 18 points and added eight assists for STAB. Reese finished with nine points and Justin Taylor added seven more.
Despite the win, Altizer was quick to challenge his team.
“The biggest thing was defensively, we weren’t very good,” Altizer said. “That was the message after the game. We have to be better defensively and let that take care of the offensive end.”
