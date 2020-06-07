Being a head coach presents challenges on a daily basis. Typically, coaches foster some type of routine within a Division I athletic program to help alleviate some challenges.
Coaching amid COVID-19 is a new challenge, with routines being tossed aside and coaches having to adjust on the fly.
“There have been moments where I feel like I needed a 1-800 number for coaching anonymous,” Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany said. “You know, ‘Hi, my name is Lars. I’m a head coach, and I’m feeling powerless.’ We all feel the same way. I don’t know how to do my job right now.”
Tiffany meant his comments jokingly, but there’s truth within his point. It’s hard to know how to best lead a team through a global pandemic, and many coaches approach the situation differently.
The UVa men’s lacrosse team meets virtually on a regular basis, but Tiffany doesn’t have the Cavaliers taking full advantage of the eight hours of meeting time a week allotted to each NCAA Division I program. Other programs take advantage of every possible second of meeting time.
In a time usually spent competing in games and preparing for individual games, Tiffany deemed it unnecessary and repetitive to pour through endless hours of film.
“It didn’t feel fruitful filling up our time with the men with endless Zoom calls, reviewing schemes and strategies when we would simply be playing the game for the last couple months of the season,” Tiffany said. “What I mean by that is we spend the nontraditional season — the fall, as a spring sport — putting in systems and schemes, ensuring comprehension, developing skillsets of the individual player, making them a better shooter, dodger, defender. We refine in the first months or two of the spring, and one we get into mid-March, late March, it’s really just game time.”
Tiffany’s program, which won the 2019 national championship, put together a solid fall. The Cavaliers felt confident in the work they did during the fall in preparation for the 2020 season.
Despite the occasional hiccups — UVa went 4-2 in 2020 — the Cavaliers looked the part of a top-tier team. The roster was loaded with talent, and the team still had most of the year left to find its identity before the postseason.
Instead, COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the season, which has the Cavaliers scattered across the country meeting virtually. Given the disappointment of a shortened season and the preparation done by the team in the fall, Tiffany didn’t think it was worth spending eight hours a week as a team looking through old film in May.
To make the few hours of film study the team did more enjoyable, Tiffany took UVa out of the equation.
“We watched some game film of some games not involving UVa,” Tiffany said. “I really enjoyed that. For example, 2019 first round playoff game Maryland-Towson to allow the team to watch not for their own personal development but more as coordinator, thinking as a coach development.”
The Cavaliers watched the games with Tiffany asking the players why each team would make certain decisions. The group analyzed the strategy of both sides to improve their understanding of why UVa may make certain decisions during games.
Going through the spring watching old game film provided valuable insights for the team, but there’s no making up for the lost season.
Tiffany said it was challenging to feel motivated during those months when the season was going on. He turned his attention to housework with the season done.
“I split a lot of firewood,” Tiffany said. “I did a lot of transplanting of bushes. Some lived, actually … I really gave this 60-year-old house a lot of love and attention that it’s needed.”
While there’s no bringing the season back, Tiffany felt rejuvenated once Memorial Day passed. The weekend usually brings with it the national championship game. The passing of the scheduled title game signaled a more normal offseason.
That gave Tiffany an added pep to his step.
Prior to that, however, Tiffany took an approach most Division I coaches usually don’t — he let his team relax and kept Zoom meetings to a minimum.
“Who knows what the best process was,” Tiffany laughed. “Whoever wins the championship next year, well, whatever they did, that was right.”
