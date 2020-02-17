The first three meetings between the Western Albemarle and Albemarle boys basketball teams this season were decided on the final possession.
Monday’s fourth meeting was no different.
The Warriors got a big defensive stop on the final possession to secure a 37-34 victory over the No. 2 seed Patriots in the Jefferson District Tournament semifinals.
Tommy Mangrum scored a game-high 18 points and hit a free throw with 9.4 seconds left to give WAHS a three-point lead.
The second attempt was no good, giving Albemarle a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds. Dasaun Taylor got in the lane, but was surrounded by two defenders. He tried to kick it out to one of his teammates behind the 3-point line. He found Wilson Hagen with less than a second left, but Henry Sullivan had a great close out defensively and the shot came up just short.
“I think we just made one more play than they did,” Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said. “Every game has been this way. The team that makes the last play wins. We got a couple of big stops late and made enough free throws to keep them off of us."
Albemarle (17-7) trailed for most of the game before Christopher Woods pulled down an offensive rebound and scored with 2:10 left in the game.
Lucas Farmer responded with a stick back off a rebound two possessions later to regain the lead for Western Albemarle (19-5) lead on the ensuing possession.
The Warriors made two out of five free throws in the final minute before the big defensive stop to seal the win and snap the Patriots' seven-game home winning streak.
“We executed the things we want to defensively, even on that last play,” Maynard said. “We had a good plan of not giving up a three and we did a good job with that.”
Western Albemarle shared the ball beautifully in the first quarter as five different players scored to build a 9-6 lead after eight minutes.
Offense was again tough to come by early in the second as neither team scored for the first five minutes before regaining their form in the final minutes.
Justin Murkey had a strong finish in the lane to pull Albemarle within 11-8 with 2 minutes left in the half. Mangrum responded with a 3-pointer from the top of the key before Hagen answered with a trey of his own. Murkey then capped the quarter with a jumper to pull the Patriots within 16-13 at intermission.
The third quarter turned into a track meet as both teams found their offensive rhythm. Andrew Shifflett and Mangrum opened the quarter with five points apiece as the Warriors built a 26-18 lead with 4:44 left in the quarter.
Albemarle didn’t back down as Murkey converted a three-point play and Woods buried a corner 3-pointer to trim the lead to 28-25 with 1:14 left. Western Albemarle regained momentum on the final possession as Mangrum hit a floater as the buzzer sounded to extend the advantage to 30-25 through three quarters.
The fourth quarter was more of the same. Mangrum’s jumper gave Western a 32-28 lead with 5:31 left. Taylor then found Hagen for an easy bucket inside, then Murkey finished a tough layup inside to trim the lead to 33-32 with 3:56 left to set up another frantic finish.
Murkey paced the Patriots with 11 points. Woods tallied eight points and Hagen added seven.
Mangrum paced Western Albemarle with another milestone night. The senior forward scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to pass Billy Baber for second on the school’s all-time scoring list.
“It’s awesome to have him,” Maynard said. “He didn’t have one of his better halves, but he sticks with it and made a big bucket for us. He only needed 10 points and he passed Billy Baber today. Billy had it for like 20-some years, so that’s pretty awesome.”
Shifflett added seven points in the win, while Farmer and Pritchard finished with four points apiece.
Western Albemarle will face Charlottesville on Tuesday night in the Jefferson District tournament championship game. The Black Knights defeated Louisa in the Monday's other semifinals. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Albemarle High School.
