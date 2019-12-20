Go make a play.
That was the message Charlottesville girls basketball coach Jim Daly delivered to his team with 13 seconds left as they trailed Albemarle by one point.
T.C. Younger took her coach’s words to heart and delivered a steal and layup with 9.4 seconds left as the Black Knights rallied from a five-point deficit with 1:40 left to earn a big 46-45 home win over the Patriots on Friday night.
Albemarle led 45-44 with 13 seconds left and were set to inbound the ball. The inbounds pass sailed off the finger tips of an AHS player and bounced right into Younger’s hands eight feet from the basket. The Charlottesville senior put her head down and finished at the rim to give her team a 46-45 lead.
“When I caught it, I didn’t even know I had the ball,” Younger said. “When I realized I had it, I said, ‘Oh, you better make this’ and when I made it, I got happy.”
Albemarle (2-3, 1-1 Jefferson District) had a chance to answer, but Jamie Rademacher’s long pass was deflected out of play as the buzzer sounded to preserve the CHS win.
“I’m really proud of our girls,” Daly said. “They didn’t hang their heads. They didn’t quit. We talked when it was a minute and 40 seconds left, there’s a lot of time left. A lot of basketball is still going to happen. Be the quicker to every ball, go be aggressive and go to the foul line and see what happens.”
Charlottesville (5-1, 3-0) led 14-6 early in the first quarter and seemed to be in command early on. Albemarle didn’t get rattled and used its depth and offensive rebounding to get back into the game.
MarQuelah Wilson tied the game with a jumper in the lane early in the third quarter and Erin Strider converted a three-point play with 5.3 seconds left in the third to give AHS a 32-31 lead with eight minutes to play.
The Patriots continued to pour it on in the fourth as Amanda Warlick and Jackson each converted steals into layups to build a 43-38 lead with 1:40 left in the game.
Daly then turned to his senior leaders to help bring the Black Knights back. Carmela Jackson sank four free throws and continued to take the ball strong to the rim to keep her team alive.
“I thought she really had an aggressive mindset,” Daly said. “In a close game like that, where every little play matters, her going downhill and at people was a difference maker.”
With its offense struggling, Charlottesville turned up the pressure in the final minutes to secure a big district win.
“Our defense has been pretty good,” Younger said. “We always pressure and show that, even if our offense isn’t working for us, we can turn defense into something. Us stepping up on defense really showed off too.”
Sylvie Jackson had 10 points to lead Albemarle. Wilson chipped in eight points in the loss, while Amaya Pendleton and Warlick finished with seven points apiece.
Andrea Lefkowitz had 15 points to lead Charlottesville. Jackson tallied nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Younger also added nine points, including the game-winning layup. La’Kasia Calloway chipped in six more in the win.
Younger noted this was an important win early in the season.
“Knowing that we have six seniors and we were feeling like we couldn’t go out of this game without a bang,” Younger said. “We have to fight hard and we have to give it our all before we just let it go. I think us at the end, stepping up, working as a team, and playing like we know how really showed up at the end.”
