Vinnie Johnson made a name for himself back in the early 1990s with the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons for his ability to provide instant offense off the bench.
Haddon Smith assumed a similar role for Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday night as he led the Bulldogs to a 53-49 win over top-seeded Charlottesville in the Region 3C semifinals.
The junior guard poured in 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs clinched a state tournament berth with a big road win.
“One of the things that we predicate ourselves on is driving and kicking out to the open man, and having a lot of what we call — one more passes,” said LCA coach Paul Redgate. “Haddon Smith came in for me in the first half and had three or four three’s and it really got us going, Once we hit a couple, it really settled down the nerves and then we were able to start getting in the flow of things, but it was a real battle on 32 minutes.”
It was a game of runs in the first half, with each team getting hot on the offensive end. Charlottesville (21-5) was in charge early as Jack Bowling canned a pair of 3-pointers and Nic Motley added four more points to give the Black Knights a 19-10 lead after one quarter.
“We knew how talented Charlottesville was and we knew it was going to be a battle,” Redgate said. “They did what I was fearful of, they came out and really took it to us.”
Liberty Christian Academy found its legs in the second, thanks to some lights out shooting from behind the arc. Smith knocked down four treys and Rynning Bohrnstedt added another one as the Bulldogs pulled even at halftime, 31-31
“We knew they could shoot the ball well; we just didn’t do a good job of closing out,” Charlottesville coach Mitch Minor said. “They were catching and shooting and we didn’t do a good job of defending that and I think that was one of the reasons they got back into the game was because of the 3’s.”
In the third, Charlottesville went back in front on Bowling’s step-back 3-pointer to take a 37-34 lead. But Connor Hartless and Bohrnstedt answered with treys of their own an Jalen Leftwich added a put back to give the Bulldogs a 47-43 lead with one quarter left.
Points were tough to come by in the fourth, as both teams clamped down defensively. Bowling connected on a step-back 3-pointer with 5:47 left in the game to pull Charlottesville within 49-48. Hartless answered on the next possession with a nice left-handed turnaround jumper in the land to stretch the lead to 51-48.
That would be the last field goal of the game for either team, despite numerous missed opportunities at the rim by both teams.
“Our problem was we just didn’t finish around the basket,” Minor said. “We had a lot of opportunities to make layups, but it seemed like it had a lid on it in the fourth quarter. I thought we got to the basket very well, but we just weren’t making them.”
Trailing 51-49 with 30 seconds left, Isiah Washington ripped the ball out of a LCA player’s hand and had open floor ahead of him to tie the game. The play was blown dead though as the officials awarded Redgate a timeout to prevent the turnover.
After the timeout, Smith was fouled and buried both free throws to make it a two possession lead with 25 seconds left.
Charlottesville was unable to mount a comeback as they missed all six shot attempts at the end of the game as time expired.
“Both teams were defending pretty well,” Minor said. “I think the team that broke down defensively and the other team made a shot was the difference in the end.”
Bohrnstedt tallied 14 points to tie Smith for top score on the night. Hartless chipped in 13 points and Jalen Leftwitch finished with eight points.
Zymir Faulkner tallied 13 points to lead Charlottesville. Bowling added 12 points and Christian Stewart chipped in eight more.
LCA advances to Friday’s Region 3C championship game, where they will face Western Albemarle in Crozet. The Warriors advanced with an overtime win over Spotswood.
For Minor, it was a bittersweet ending for a great season.
“I’m proud of the guys, I’m proud of the effort and I’m proud of the season that we’ve had,” he said. “We didn’t have our best game tonight but they put in their best effort. I told them they don’t need to hang their heads. They gave it all that they had; it was just one of those nights that we couldn’t put it in the hole.”
