Will Lee has hit plenty of clutch shots for the Blue Ridge basketball team during his two seasons with the varsity program.
The senior guard added a few more to his resume Tuesday night as he led the Barons to a 56-40 victory over Miller at Alumni Gym.
Lee poured in a game-high 19 points, including 11 in the second quarter to erase a seven-point deficit, as Blue Ridge (15-3) defeated Miller (12-8) in a rematch of last year’s VISAA Division II state championship game.
“It’s a big rivalry game and we know every time we play them, we’re going to get their best shot,” Lee said. “We know we have to be ready because they’re going to be coming for you. It’s in their house so we have to come with the energy and that’s what we did tonight.”
But it was the Mavericks, who are ranked eighth in the week’s state poll, that had things going early on thanks to the potent 1-2 scoring punch of Gabe Jimerson and Clarence Rupert. Jimerson scored eight points and Rupert added seven more in the first quarter as Miller bolted out to a 15-10 lead
Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke wasn’t surprised by the Mavericks’ hot start.
“I don’t know if it was as much as we came out with a slow start, but they came out ready to play,” Lemcke said. “All the credit to Miller. It’s a rivalry game. We knew we were going to get their best shot. They’ve got too good of players and too good of a coaching staff, at their gym and we knew they were going to come out firing and they did and we tried to be prepared for it, but we weren’t as prepared as we should’ve been.”
The hot start carried over into the second quarter as Quadir Pettaway converted a layup off a nice shuffle feed from Rupert to give the Mavericks their biggest lead, 22-15 with 3:45 left in the half.
That’s when the seniors took over.
Sasha Glushkov converted a pair of three-point play opportunities to trim the gap to 25-24 with 1:02 left in the half.
Junior Michael Gray’s free throw tied the game at 25-25 with less than 10 seconds to play. After a turnover, Lee buried a corner trey as the buzzer sounded to give the Barons their first lead of the game.
“Kobe Jerome found me in a good spot,” Lee said. “I told him I was going to be there and he gave it to me and I knocked it down.”
Lemcke said Lee’s shot really gave his team momentum heading into the second half and it showed in the third quarter, especially on the defensive end. The Barons held the Mavericks scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half before Amir Nesbitt scored on a layup with 25.3 seconds left to cut the lead to 35-27 with one quarter to play.
“Coach always speaks about having a good third quarter,” Lee said. “Every time we come out, we want to be the one that punches first. He leans on us a lot defensively. Coach Cade said if you can’t play defense, then you can’t play. He’s always telling us to lock in and get stops.”
Lemcke agreed.
“I thought in the second and third quarter, our defense was outstanding,” Lemcke said. “We were really able to lock in. I think the third quarter especially, I don’t think they scored until the last 30 seconds and the guys just really bought in and left it out there on the floor.”
The fourth quarter was more of the same as Glushkov hit the first of his two baby hooks to give Blue Ridge a 41-29 lead with 5:28 left in the game.
Miller didn’t go away quietly, however.
Pettaway and Jimerson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the gap to 43-35 with 4:22 left, but that would be as close as they would get as the Barons pulled away in the final four minutes to secure the win.
Jimerson paced Miller with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Rupert added nine more in the loss.
Lee scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of fast-break layups in the final moments to seal the win for top-ranked Blue Ridge.
“Coach put me in the right spot to get the job done,” Lee said. “My teammates, I can’t thank them enough because they found me and I was hitting open shots.”
Glushkov tallied 10 points to give Blue Ridge two players in double figures. Gray finished with eight points in the win.
Lemcke couldn’t be prouder of his Lee.
“We believe the best shooter in the state of Virginia on our team,” Lemcke said. “Will is outstanding, and especially against a zone, his eyes light up. He’s ready to take a big shot and make a big shot. He started doing other things as well. He started getting into the teeth of the defense and made a couple of good reads on whether to pass or shoot and I was proud of him.”
