Educators across the state received long-awaited guidance Tuesday from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam regarding what the 2020-21 school year will look like this fall.
Northam outlined a three-phase plan for schools to reopen in the fall based on recommendations from the Virginia Department of Education, the Center for Disease Control and the Governor to determine the best course of action moving forward.
These plans also provided insight into the status of high school sports this fall. According to Northam’s plan, sports and extracurricular activities can resume once schools enter Phase 3, but with “some mitigation measures."
Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer noted at Tuesday’s press conference that youth sports can resume in Virginia as of Friday. There are guidelines based on social distancing measures covering everything from incidental contact to intentional contact for team sports.
Mercer mentioned that individual position workouts for high school sports, such as quarterbacks throwing to receivers, or offensive or defensive lineman working on footwork drills, could now take place.
Currently, Virginia remains in Phase 1 of Northam's plan to reopen schools, meaning athletic and extracurricular activities held through schools are not permitted yet. Official offseason and summer workouts are still on hold, even though students are now permitted to peform certain activities on their own under Virginia's guidelines.
The Virginia High School League and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, the governing bodies for public and private schools in the Commonwealth, were waiting for feedback from the Governor before moving forward with their individual plans.
The VHSL said in a written statement that the league will begin the process to align Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Governor’s plan, along with ongoing work by the VHSL’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. It will share those guidelines with the VHSL Executive Committee and provide them to school divisions as local schools boards develop plans for reopening.
“Once we review the documents provided by the Governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase 2 and 3."
The VHSL Executive Committee is slated to meet June 25 and give an update to school divisions about the status of fall sports for the 2020-21 season.
“Before entering Phase 2 or 3, the public health commissioner has ordered that every public and private school in Virginia will be required to submit to the VDOE a plan outlining their strategies for mitigating public health risk of COVID-19 and comply with CDC and VDH recommendations,” Haun said. “There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities.”
There's cautious optimism across the Commonwealth about the opportunity to retake the field. More guidance is needed, but Northham's guidelines offer a step in the right direction.
"I have been hopeful for the return of athletics since the spring, and today's remarks definitely sounded promising," Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said. "I reserve my ultimate excitement for the point after we receive specific guidance from the VHSL. I am very hopeful for our kids, coaches and community members for sure."
Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris said Northam’s announcement was a potential sign of good things to come.
“I’m very excited and looking forward to the potential for what we will be able to accomplish and offer for all our students at FCHS,” Morris said.
The Fluvanna County athletic director admits that even when schools return to session, it won’t be quite business as usual.
“I do expect things to be different and really unforeseen, but we will deal with this as we move forward and as the country reopens, we will be able to move forward as well,” Morris said. “I know as ADs in high school, football will be the big elephant in the room. We all need it for financial reasons, but also for many communities, it is a coming together as well.”
Monticello athletic director Matthew Spearman agrees, cautioning students, athletes and coaches to be patient throughout the process.
“While today’s announcement is exciting, the next move is from the VHSL, then our local school division to assess risk and provide a structure, then to our schools to implement,” Spearman said. “We miss our students and want them back and our coaches are understandably excited. Ultimately, we want to make sure our students and coaches return to a safe environment and it’s encouraging that we’re a step closer to that happening."
