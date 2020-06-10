Matt Hildebrand works in construction and is a member of the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department.
The 2018 William Monroe High School graduate also drives his own race car on dirt tracks up and down the Mid-Atlantic.
The 20-year-old Hildebrand has been driving race cars since he was 8 and has most recently competed against drivers much older than him in the FASTRAK racing series. He races at tracks in West Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia.
“I’m typically the youngest out there in our division,” Hildebrand said. “They see me as nothing but another competitor to beat. Once you get in the car and pull the belts tight, you only have one thing on your mind — winning.”
Hildebrand's love for racing was fueled at an early age, when his father took him to watch super late model dirt track races at Brownstown Speedway in Indiana.
“I was five years old and I remember walking through the pits, looking at all the haulers and cars and thinking, ‘I want to do that one day,’” Hildebrand said. “As the races went on, I couldn’t believe my eyes on what remarkable things these guys were doing."
The thrill of racing runs in Hildebrand's blood. His father, Steve, used to race in the street stock or “Bomber” division, but gave up the sport in 1997 following the birth of his daughter, Paige.
The Hildebrand family moved to Virginia and Matt’s dad joined his uncle racing flat karts on the dirt track at Eastside Speedway in Waynesboro.
“Needless to say, they were my idols in dirt track racing,” Hildebrand said.
The racing bug grew stronger for Hildebrand after his parents got him a yard kart and his dad designed a track behind the house. When Hildebrand was eight, he began racing flat karts.
“I was hooked on racing that every moment,” he said. “It was a thrill.”
Although it’s been more than a decade since his first race, Hildebrand still has vivid memories about the experience.
“I ran at the back of the field, but the memories from that first race seem like it was just yesterday,” Hildebrand said. “Looking back on memories and realizing that nobody starts out winning races, no matter if it’s your first time ever or your first time in a new division. It helps remind me to never give up and always keep striving to be the best you can be and one day the wins will come.”
In his career, Hildebrand has consistently progressed and worked his way up the ranks. He’s raced at six different tracks and within four different divisions. Each division presents its own challenges, but Hildebrand admits the limited late model class is his favorite.
“Everyone builds and specs their motor to what they think would fit the application within the rule book guidelines,” Hildebrand said. “Every motor has something different and not one is the same. In this division, there are many choices and setups you can have. Tire compounds, horsepower, torque, carburetor choice. This is one of the most versatile classes there is out there for making changes.”
Currently, Hildebrand competes in the FASTRAK Crate Late Model Series, which he refers to as one of the toughest divisions that he’s competed in. All of the cars have standard motor packages from General Motors, which emphasizes chassis setups and driver’s talents.
“Dirt track racing is its own world,” Hildebrand said. “Everyone helps each other out, making sure that we can all do what we love to do on Saturday nights.”
Hildebrand’s experience is unique from some drivers because his team is not sponsored. His team is family-owned and requires a lot of commitment and time from everyone involved.
“A lot of people help out on the car to make sure I’m up front contending or the win,” Hildebrand said. “Most of my help comes from other family members that I race with as we all share base setups and driving tips with each other as we all want to win, but wants to see each other do well at the same time.”
Financially, Hildebrand said racing can be expensive. Generally speaking, he said it costs about $10,000 a year to stay competitive, and that’s not including if you have to buy a new motor or chassis to upgrade your program. In addition, he said typically travels six to eight hours back and forth between tracks.
Hildebrand currently owns a 2014 MBH race car and is responsible for gaining sponsorships, scrubbing body panels, grinding tires and waxing the car to prepare for race day.
“There is no shortcut. It’s all or nothing,” Hildebrand said. “Hours are spent in the race shop, cleaning, preparing and studying. We all take tremendous pride in our family race team as we do everything, we can to keep what we love going.”
It also can affect his performance on race day, too.
“Being a one-car race team is tough, hoping when you get collected in a wreck that [the car] is able to be fixed for next weekend’s race," Hildebrand said. "Funds are always scarce on a family-owned team, so finding the line between playing it safe and running up front has its challenge. We always strive to run upfront to collect the higher paying purse money just so we can do what we love the next weekend.”
This season has been even tougher as tracks were mandated to suspend racing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some tracks are starting to open back up for racing without fans, but that lack of revenue at the tracks can affect the drivers too.
“Purses have been cut and ultimately there is nobody there to cheer the drivers on,” Hildebrand said. “It is a huge loss that we have no fans and purses are cut, but the track owners and promoters are doing what they can to re-open tracks and let us race.”
The results have been promising for Hildebrand so far in 2020. In three races, he’s posted a pair of Top 10 finishes, including a second-place finish recently at Elkins Raceway in West Virginia.
“This Top 3 finish was a huge motivator for a small race team such as ourselves," Hildebrand said. "It strives us to keep maintaining our equipment the way we do and push to be better week in and week out.”
In his career, Hildebrand has four wins on asphalt to go along with numerous top 5 and top 10 performances. He is striving for similar success on dirt.
“We are still seeking our first dirt late model win,” he said. “We have been running strong with recent second-place finishes and hoping to finally win one here soon.”
