It could be a potentially short spring sports season for high school athletes in Central Virginia due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
After Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency early Thursday afternoon, local public and private school administrators and athletic directors followed suit to protect athletes from possible exposure to the virus.
Blue Ridge School athletic director Bryan Puckett announced Thursday that the school had suspended all athletic competitions with other schools, but noted that practices and campus team events would continue as normal. But events off campus, including those involving other schools, are suspended, effective immediately.
“The decision is not an easy one for us to make, but given the current recommendations and evolving information we are receiving, we believe this to be the best decision for our student-athletes and their health and safety,” Puckett said.
Miller School athletic director James Braxton said his school adopted similar policy after meetings with its senior administrative team.
“We have cancelled our baseball trip to Florida,” Braxton said. “We will have no games over spring break from March 13 through April 6. We will continue to monitor things daily to see how the spring season shapes up.”
Covenant athletic director Jason Bennett said the Eagles are sticking to their normal schedule but will follow the guidance of the Virginia Health Department.
The Virginia High School League canceled its boys and girls state basketball championship games in all but one of the classifications. The games were scheduled to be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
VHSL executive director John W. “Billy” Haun announced that the finalists in the other classifications would be crowned co-champions.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday,” Haun said in a release. “While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and fans.”
Locally, the Albemarle County and Charlottesville school systems cancelled all scrimmages planned for Thursday and Friday, but practices were still set to go on as planned. The same plan was followed at school systems in Orange, Louisa, Madison, Greene and Fluvanna counties.
Regular season varsity and junior varsity contests are supposed to start among VHSL schools next week, but those games are in jeopardy. Monday's boys and girls soccer openers between Louisa County and Monticello have already been postponed.
“At this time, Fluvanna will keep everything outside scheduled and will evaluate on a case by case basis along with the school system we are playing,” Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris said. “Inside events will be looked at individually and be evaluated based on where and those participating.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.