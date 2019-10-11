Landon Wilson averaged nearly 100 passing yards a game in his first five games as Louisa County’s starting quarterback.
The freshman more than doubled that total Friday night as he threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Lions to a 55-14 road victory over Monticello.
Wilson completed 7 of 14 passes for 217 yards and two scores in the first half in his signature game under center for the Lions.
“It felt really good,” Wilson said. “We switched it up a little bit and I got a little more comfortable in the pocket tonight.”
The freshman only played two quarters but left his mark on the game. On the opening drive, he hooked up with Xavien Hunter on a 72-yard pitch and catch to give Louisa County (6-0, 3-0 Jefferson District) a 1st and 10 from the Monticello 14.
Two plays later, Jarett Hunter scored from seven yards out, but the extra point was blocked, and the Lions led 6-0 with 8:46 left in the first quarter.
Monticello (1-6, 1-2) answered on its second drive with a big play from quarterback Malachi Fields, who rumbled 54 yards on a quarterback draw. Jack Culbreath added the extra point and the Mustangs led 7-6 with 7:10 left in the quarter. The lead would be short-lived.
Louisa County responded with 36 unanswered points over the next 12 minutes to put the game out of reach.
The Lions regained the lead on the next possession as Wilson scored from 12 yards out on a keeper. Jarett Hunter added the two-point conversion to give his team a 14-7 lead with 6:05 left in the quarter.
Wilson’s magic continued the next possession as he connected with Xavien Hunter on a beautiful 35-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead.
“We saw they were in Cover 0, so we knew there were some weaknesses that we could attack in the passing game,” Wilson said.
The Louisa defense took over in the second quarter, forcing a pair of turnovers to give the Lions’ offense a short field to work with.
Following a turnover on downs on the next possession, Wilson found Alex Washington on a slant route for a 42-yard touchdown, his second passing score of the game, and a 28-7 lead with 9:19 left.
Less than a minute later, linebacker Austin Sims picked off a Fields pass to set up another score. Hunter found the end zone two players later on an eight-yard run for a 35-7 lead.
The Lions’ defense forced a fumble on the ensuing possession and Robert Morgan capitalized with a 13-yard touchdown run off right tackles for a 42-7 lead with 7:10 left.
Monticello regained some momentum just before halftime as Fields capped a long scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left to trim the lead to 42-14 at intermission.
Louisa County coach Will Patrick was impressed with the play of his young quarterback.
“Landon did a great job tonight,” he said. “He saw his reads and threw some good balls. He’s getting better. He’s still a freshman, but they gave him some stuff we were able to take advantage of and we got a bunch of guys involved and had a little fun.”
Wilson agreed.
“I won’t be rolling out in the pocket as much,” he said. “I’ll be more comfortable, and this game will give me the confidence to sit in the pocket and make a good throw.”
The fun continued into the second half as the Louisa County reserves got some extended minutes. Backup quarterback Gavin Lindner hit Andy Proffitt for a 77-yard touchdown on a flea flicker in the third quarter. JaQuan Jones added a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as Louisa County extended its Jefferson District winning streak to 17 straight games.
Jarett Hunter finished with 57 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns. Wilson had 33 yards on two carries and a score. Morgan finished with 26 yards on four carries and his 10th touchdown of the season.
Fields finished 8 for 16 passing for 83 yards and an interception. The junior led the team with 55 yards on 17 carries and a pair of scores.
With 26 straight regular season victories dating back to 2016, Patrick refuses to let his team get complacent.
“The big thing is keeping them humble,” Patrick said. “The big thing is going out to practice every day and it’s just about work. We watch a lot of film and then basically it’s two hours of practice, three days a week really. Then it’s just give me your best for two hours If you can do that, then we’re going to be successful.”
