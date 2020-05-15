MINERAL — Ethan Snyder was expected to be one of the top arms in the Louisa County baseball team's starting rotation this spring.
The recent LCHS graduate is looking to serve in a similar role for Hampden-Sydney College after his recent commitment to the Farmville school.
“Hampden-Sydney made me feel welcome from the moment I arrived on campus,” Snyder said. “Meeting some of the players, they talked with me like I was already on the team.”
Snyder has been a jack-of-all trades for the Lions during his high school career. He’s logged countless innings at third base and even played in the outfield for Kevin Fisher's team. But he feels most at home when he’s on the mound staring at the catcher for a sign.
A four-year member of the Lions’ pitching staff, Snyder was expected to be the staff ace this spring. Last year, he struck out 58 batters in nearly 37 innings of work and posted a 4.01 ERA.
He hopes to find similar success with the Tigers, who made a strong impression in the recruiting process.
“Hampden-Sydney was the school of choice because they supported me and were interested in me from when they first saw me to the time I committed,” Snyder said. “They never went back and forth with whether they were interested or not.”
Snyder said he appreciated the mindset of Coach Jeff Kinne and his staff and believes in their baseball philosophy.
“They made me feel like I was a part of the team, even before I committed,” he said.
Snyder expects to vie for a spot in the starting rotation. He hopes to continue to get stronger and improve his velocity to more than 90 miles per hour before fall practice starts.
“It means the world to have the chance to play at the next level,” Snyder said. “This has always been a goal of mine and it’s so cool to see it become a reality.”
Academically, he plans to major in engineering with a focus on civil engineering. The program at Hampden-Sydney is offered in connection with one at the University of Virginia, which will allow him to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree from Hampden-Sydney and a master’s degree in engineering and applied science from Virginia.
“I definitely feel a sense of relief,” Snyder said. “Hampden-Sydney is a great school and it was definitely a question of cost at the very end. I received the presidential scholarship from Hampden-Sydney and it was very relieving to be able to come where I wanted to go.”
Snyder can’t wait to get started.
“This means the world because I had to fight for virtually everything I have achieved on the ball field,” Snyder said. “As long as you play as a team and always play and practice as if you have to be better than everyone else, you will usually end up fine.”
