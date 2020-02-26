MINERAL — Fast starts are important in any sport, especially come playoff time.
The Louisa County boys basketball team got going early Wednesday night, making their first four shots from the floor and never looked back during a 66-52 victory over George Wythe in the Region 4B quarterfinals.
Xavien Hunter scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to lead four players in double figures. Not a bad performance considering the Lions hadn’t played a game since falling to Charlottesville in the Jefferson District Tournament semifinals on Feb. 17.
“Both teams had a long layover, but our goal was to start strong and I think the guys did a good job of having the energy,” Louisa County coach Robert Shelton said. “It’s tough when you don’t have a JV game [before] and you’re just sitting around school for four hours, but I’m proud of these guys. They came out in playoff mode and it’s a testament to those guys being here before and just the experience we have.”
It was all offense in the first quarter, as the matchup looked more like a track meet than a basketball game. Hunter made his first three shots, including a 3-pointer, to give the Lions a 13-5 lead with 5:06 left in the first quarter and force an early timeout.
George Wythe (12-11) responded thanks to some big shots from behind the arc. Deshawn Goodwyn drained three 3-pointers and Kentwan Hubbard converted a layup off a miss to trim the lead to 19-18 with 2:22 left in the quarter. The Lions closed the quarter strong as Xavien Hunter made a tough up-and-under layup late to give his team a 25-20 lead after one.
Louisa (18-4) added to its lead in the second quarter thanks to some more clutch shots. Mahlik Munnerlyn and Jarett Hunter scored six points apiece as the Lions led 42-32 at intermission.
Shelton was pleased with the continuity of the offense.
“When you see a lot of guys getting shots, that means that we’re sharing the ball, the ball is moving and guys are trusting each other,” Shelton said. “The guys are playing free. In this atmosphere, sometimes it’s tough and you see that ball fly long a lot because guys are so pumped up. But I think we were able to calm down and relax and I think that comes down to experience. These guys were focused from the tip and were ready to play ball.”
The second half was more of the same as the Lions outscored the Bulldogs 15-5 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Isaac Haywood scored six points inside and Price Straley knocked down a corner 3-pointer to give Louisa County a commanding 57-37 lead.
Hubbard led all scorers with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Carlin Mansfield added 10 points and Deshawn Goodwyn chipped in nine more in the loss.
Munnerlyn tallied 16 points and Jarett Hunter added 15 more points in the win for Louisa County. Haywood finished with 10 more in the paint.
Wednesday’s win earned the Lions a berth into Friday’s Region 4B semifinal game against Monacan.
The victory also propelled Louisa County to the regional semifinals for the third straight season, an accomplishment Shelton and his team don’t take for granted.
“They are excited, but these guys are at the point where they expect it,” Shelton said. “We’re just focusing on the next one and making sure that we’re prepared.”
Friday’s regional championship game will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Richmond.
For Shelton, playing away from home during the postseason is something he feels his team is prepared for.
“We’ve been on the road before,” Shelton said. “This is why we play games at Kempsville, Brunswick and on the road at Lafayette. We play tough games for moments like this and hoping it pays off. Hopefully we can copy and remember what we did. We should be used to the style of play. Whoever it is, it’s going to be a good team and a good game, so we’re definitely looking forward to it.”
