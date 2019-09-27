From the opening whistle to the last, the Louisa County football team had a very clear vision for its Jefferson District opener against Charlottesville on Friday night.
Dominate.
The Lions did just that en route to a 55-0 victory over the Black Knights at Theodose Stadium.
The Lions’ offense was ignited early by halfbacks Jarett Hunter and Robert Morgan IV. Louisa marched right down the field on its opening drive, capping it with a two-yard touchdown scamper from Morgan.
That was only the beginning of a forgettable night for the Black Knights, who mustered just two first downs against the stout Lions defense.
Louisa (4-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) welcomed back senior receiver Noah Robinson, who made his season debut after offseason surgery. The Old Dominion commit had an immediate impact on the Lions offense, adding a deep threat element to an already potent offense.
“He’s a really great football player,” Lions coach Will Patrick said. “He’s really hard to guard, and he made some a couple nice plays for us tonight.”
Robinson wasn’t the only Lion who found success Friday night. Hunter put together another strong performance for the Lions, which included two touchdowns.
“I believe he’s the best back in the area” Patrick said. “I’ve basically got 1A, 1B, and 1C in the backfield [Hunter, Morgan and Kalep Shelton].”
A halftime score of 40-0 allowed both the Lions and Black Knights to get their reserves some action in the second half. With a running clock, the Lions began to salt the game away.
For the Black Knights, they would have liked to start off Jefferson District play on a better note. CHS (0-5, 0-1) will get back to work first thing Saturday morning.
“No positives you can take away from that” Black Knights coach Eric Sherry said. “I thought the effort was there, but you gotta be willing to come to practice, and get these reps and get better.
“We’ll be here at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.”
