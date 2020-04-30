MINERAL — Alexis Miller’s final high school basketball season ended prematurely following an injury a month into the season.
The setback has been softened by the fact that her playing career isn't over.
Louisa County product recently announced that she has committed to play basketball at the University of Mary Washington.
“It means everything to me,” Miller said. “Basketball is my world. I have been working to get this opportunity since the fourth grade.”
That dream nearly ended last December when she tore her Achilles tendon in the championship game of the Eastern View Holiday Tournament in Culpeper.
“I instantly fell the ground with extreme pain,” Miller said. “The trainer immediately knew when he felt the lack of attachment.”
Miller had surgery shortly after the injury and has spent the past four months rehabbing. She is midway through the recovery period. To cope with the injury, Miller has read up on how professional athletes like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Richard Sherman and Breanna Stewart handled similar injuries during their careers.
“I have found great comfort in following other athletes that have experienced my same injury and came back from it with even more success,” she said. “Their positive outlook has helped me focus on a positive mindset and knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
The senior averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game during her final varsity season after leading the team in scoring as a junior.
“It’s definitely not the senior season I hoped for,” Miller said.
She did find some solace in the recruiting process at Mary Washington. She enjoyed her visit to the Fredericksburg campus and felt a strong connection with Coach Deena Applebury and the school itself.
“From my first visit, the coaching staff and players made me feel like family,” Miller said. “I fell in love with the campus because it isn’t too big, nor too small and it is relatively close to my hometown. I liked the team was well-coached with Coach Applebury. This program doesn’t only recruit highly skilled players, but also positive and well-rounded girls.”
An all-Jefferson District performer as a sophomore and junior, Miller believes her skill set is a perfect fit for the Eagles. She was recruited to play shooting guard or small forward.
“The coaches are looking at my shooting ability to help the team score,” she said. “They specifically liked my ability to shoot anywhere on the floor, specifically 3-pointers, with good form and a quick shot release. They also liked my ability to attack the basket when needed.”
Academics were also a large consideration for Miller, who has eye aspirations for her career outside of sports. She plans to major in biomedical science and become a pediatric nurse and help the children in need.
Despite her season-ending injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said the recruiting process went pretty smoothly. The senior had interest from numerous programs, including Eastern Mennonite, Christopher Newport, Liberty, Shenandoah, Penn State [New Kensington], Mary Baldwin, Shepherd and Randolph-Macon.
“It was a difficult choice, but the University of Mary Washington offered the major I wanted to pursue, in addition to an excellent basketball program,” Miller said. “I was very fortunate to have several offers to continue to play the sport I love, I definitely feel a sense of relief now that I have made my decision, especially with all of the uncertainty with our world today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.