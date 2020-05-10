MINERAL – Dahja Price stands just slightly above five feet tall.
But the Louisa County graduate’s impact on the school’s track and program has been much bigger.
In her final high school meet, Price led the Lions to a 10th place finish at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships. Price hopes to make an even larger contribution at the collegiate level after signing to compete in track and field at Norfolk State University.
“I like that the program had resources that help me out with everything I need to know,” she said. "The time that they took out to reach to me and the services at the school that were offered at the school were important.”
Price has been a consistent contributor for Coach Jerry Cutright’s program at Louisa since joining as a freshman. She was a multi-event performer for the Lions in the sprints and jumps.
In March, she earned all-state honors in multiple events for Louisa County at the state indoor meet at Liberty University.
Price garnered second-place honors in the 55-meter hurdles (8.61) and was third in the 55 (7.26) to lead the Lions. She also finished 12th in the high jump (4-8) and was a member of the 4x200-meter relay team that finished seventh.
As a senior, Price tied the school record in the 55 meters and broker her own personal best in the 55-meter hurdles. She was named the Lions' Outstanding Player of the Year.
While the school colors will remain the same, Price is excited about the opportunity to join the Norfolk State program.
“I chose NSU because I knew I wanted to be closer to home and the coaching staff was so incredible,” she said. ”Being in a smaller area is what I prefer and that’s what makes a home for me. I wanted to feel like I’m at home.”
Price met with coaches Kenneth Giles and Malcolm Watts and felt that Norfolk State was the right fit for her. She is expected to compete in the short sprints as well as the jumping events for the Spartans.
“Norfolk State separated from the rest because of the atmosphere,” she said. “I walked the campus and I knew this is what I wanted. It’s a small area which makes me feel really comfortable. I wanted to be close as home as possible. The coaching staff was so outgoing and very helpful and I’m just extremely blessed that they reached out to me.”
In the classroom, Price plans to pursue a degree in the nursing field.
“Science has always been interesting to me and has come easy in my eyes, so I look forward to studying it in college,” she said. “My career path would be patient care, something in the nursing field or maybe becoming a physical therapist.”
The Louisa County product had interest from several programs, including offers from Radford, Lake Erie and Western Carolina.
Price admits she didn’t get involved in the recruiting process until her senior year, which complicated matters.
“Now that I have made the decision I am no longer stressed,” she said. “I was in the deep hole and clueless with where I wanted to go. I was looking forward to outdoor season so I could reach out to someone, but that’s when I got the call from NSU and that made me change my mind.”
Price is excited about the challenge ahead at Norfolk State. Her goals heading into college are to better herself, both mentally and physically. She also looks forward to making the team a part of her family, much like she did in Louisa.
“The opportunity to compete at the next level is something I always wanted to do,” Price said. “I love the atmosphere when it comes to meet days and love how everyone supports me, no matter if I’s a bad or good day for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.