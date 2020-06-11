Competing in track and cross country requires a lot of self-motivation and drive to be the best.
Louisa County’s Bowen Varney displayed plenty of both during his high school career and is expected to show more of that drive this fall at Bridgewater College. Varney will run track and cross country for the Eagles.
“The coaching staff, especially Coach Brian Cunningham, made me feel it was home from the very first visit,” Varney said.
Varney was a consistent contributor for the Lions throughout his high school career and was the top middle distance runner for Coach Jerry Cutright. As a senior, he ran a personal best 16 minutes. 43 seconds during cross country season and garnered Jefferson District and Region 4B honors.
His production during indoor track season was just as impressive. Varney posted personal bests in the 1,000 meters (2:31.57) and 500 meters (1:09.79) and earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors in the 1,000.
That versatility made Varney attractive throughout the recruiting process. He received interest from a number of programs, including Lynchburg, Christopher Newport, William & Mary, George Mason, Mary Washington and Lake Erie College before finding his spot at Bridgewater.
Varney talked with Cunningham about his future and the two developed plan to bring out the best in him.
“I think Coach Cunnigham’s plan for me is to have a solid cross country season, getting in the groove of college and the new team and to really get to work during track season to qualify for the national championship meet in the 800 meters,” Varney said. “I’m being recruited as a middle distance runner. I run the events on track so 400 through 1,600 meters. But I will also run cross country in the fall because it helps build the strength for longer track races like the 800.”
Cunningham's expertise in the 800 was a big draw for Vaney.
“The coaching staff definitely is a plus," Varney said. "Coach Cunningham ran the 800 as a pro and has been coaching college athletes for a while now.”
Varney is highly motivated to raise his performance at the next level. He has set lofty goals for himself, including becoming a national champion in the 800 meters as well has helping his teammates succeed.
“Having the opportunity to run at the next level means a lot,” Varney said. “I thought I could run at a Division I college, so I’m excited to just go to a Division III institute an race against the bigger schools and show them that where you go to college doesn’t matter. It’s all about the work you put in.”
