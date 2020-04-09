20200320_cdp_sports_Olivia McGhee718.jpg

Louisa County basketball player Olivia McGhee earned Jefferson District and Region 4B Player of the Year honors as a freshman. 

Olivia McGhee made quite the impression in her first season of high school basketball, pouring in a school-record 463 points in 23 games for Louisa County.

The 6-foot-2 freshman was named to the VHSL Class 4 all-state team after her impressive freshman campaign. McGhee was a second-team selection. 

It is the latest accolade for, McGhee, who averaged a Jefferson District-best 19.4 points a game. She added 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game to take home Jefferson District and Region 4B player of the year honors.

McGhee scored in double figures in 22 games this season, eclipsing the 20-point plateau in 12 of them. She posted a career-high 31 points twice this season, including an upset victory over Charlottesville.

“I didn’t expect a lot of this to happen in just my freshman year," McGhee said in a recent interview with The Daily Progress. "It’s something I work hard for every day and I will continue to do so. I’ve learned to never be satisfied with where I’m at, this is just the beginning of my story.”

