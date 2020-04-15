MINERAL – Football coaches preach the importance of dominating in the trenches.
Offensive lineman David Munoz has helped the Louisa County football team dominate up front, paving the way for the Lions' high-octane offense to rack up points en route to three straight Jefferson District championships.
Munoz hopes that production continues at the next level after verbally committing to play college football at Shenandoah University.
“I’m excited to learn a new offense and be able to compete,” Munoz said. “The ultimate goal is to win a championship.”
That competitive drive was strengthened during his time at Louisa County. An all-Jefferson District and Region 4B performer, Munoz anchored an offensive line that helped Louisa churn out more than 440 yards a game last season in Coach Will Patrick’s Lion-Wing offense.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior lineman is thrilled with the opportunity to compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
“I’m being recruited to compete to play offensive tackle in the ODAC,” Munoz said. “I liked the location and the opportunities they offered.”
After meeting with the coaching staff and players, Munoz felt at home at Shenandoah.
“I liked how they run their practice and lifting sessions,” Munoz said. “It reminded me a lot of what I’m already used to. The coaches liked my athleticism and my aggressiveness finishing blocks.”
He has that same passion and drive in the classroom. Munoz expects to major in sports business and hopefully pursue a career on the business side of the National Football League.
The Louisa County product had opportunities from several college programs, including Randolph-Macon, Bridgewater, West Virginia State, Christopher Newport, Averett, Ferrum and Hampden-Sydney.
“It was pretty hard from the beginning,” Munoz said. “Each school had their pros and each had their cons. When it came to the point where I started to compare the other schools to Shenandoah, I realized this is where I wanted to be.”
Munoz took his time throughout the recruiting process to find the perfect fit.
“I’ve drawn out my decision to be sure that where I went would be the place for me,” he said. “I’ve talked with a lot of other coaches and the tried to put the pressure on to get me to make a decision.”
Now that his decision is finalized, Munoz is excited to take the next step as a collegiate athlete.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Football has strengthened my relationship with God and introduced me to many new people. My senior year didn’t end the way I wanted and I’m thankful for the opportunity to correct that. Some say I’m an undersized lineman and being able to compete with high-grade players is a blessing.”
