MINERAL — Logan Yancey was a spark plug during his high school football career at Louisa County, playing all three spots on the offensive line (guard, tackle and center).
That versatility should serve him well at the next level at Bridgewater College. Yancey recently committed to the Eagles after several visits to the campus.
“Bridgewater’s beautiful campus and the people I met on my visits really pulled me in,” Yancey said. “The atmosphere on campus was awesome. I also loved how close it was to home and how much it was like home.”
Yancey was a key fixture on the offensive line for Louisa County during its run to three straight Jefferson District championships. As a sophomore, he started at center during the Lions' run to the Class 4 state championship game. In his final two years, the senior rotated between a number of positions, including guard, tackle and long-snapper on special teams and earned second team all-district honors.
“The coaches really liked my style of play,” Yancey said. “I love to play physical and mean. My strength was also a thing that was no secret to them and my versatility as a player was a huge part of my game they loved. They loved that I could move from position to position and still be a dominant player, which is huge when you play down in the trenches.”
A visit with Bridgewater Coach Michael Clark and a trip to campus left a strong impression on Yancey.
“I really liked that at BC they are building a program with a winning attitude, with the right guys, and I wanted to be a part of that culture,” he said. “The feedback I got from the current players was unbelievable. They all had nothing but great things to say about the coaching staff and the program overall. That really helped me make the decision.”
Yancey said the coaches believe he can be an impact performer right away for the Eagles.
“They’re definitely looking to have me as a big part of the team’s success, sooner rather than later,” Yancey said. “They expect me to be a big-time player up front for years to come.”
Yancey plans to major in physical therapy or athletic training at Bridgewater and hopes to pursue a career that will allow him to stay close to football.
He had several options to play college football from a number of teams, including Shenandoah, Ferrum, Averett, Southern and Hampden-Sydney. In addition, Yancey had offers out of state from programs in Division II and III, as well as NAIA schools.
But in the end, Bridgewater was the clear choice.
“BC just stood out to me and when I first started to look into the school and program,” Yancey said. “I got attached and ever since then, it felt like home. My decision wasn’t hard. I just made sure I gave other interested schools a look. I have definitely felt some relief. Now I can officially call BC home.”
With the decision finalized, Yancey is eager to join the Bridgewater program.
“I want to become a better player and I want to win championships,” Yancey said. “To have the opportunity to play ball at the next level has always been a dream of mine. To be able to actually do it means everything.”
