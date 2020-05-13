Special teams are a vital part of any football game and one of its more underappreciated aspects.
Louisa County long snapper Henry Alexander hopes to continue being a key special teams player at the college level after verbally committing to play football at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
Alexander snapped on all punting, field goal and extra point opportunities for the Lions last season. He is expected to fill a similar role for the Yellow Jackets.
Alexander was impressed with the program’s commitment to the entire student-athlete experience, including academics and athletics.
“I liked how focused they were on being the best possible team on the field and the best possible men off the field,” Alexander said. “I have been working on my snaps for a few years now and the coaches wanted a solid snapper.”
The recent LCHS graduate admitted the recruiting process was a bit tenuous.
Alexander sent out videos of his skills to college coaches in hopes of finding someone interested in his skill set. Randolph-Macon Coach Pedro Arruza and his staff were impressed with what they saw and offered him an opportunity to join the team.
“At Randolph-Macon, I had the opportunity to play football while also being able to study my preferred major,” Alexander said. “The college search process was very long in my experience and finally committing was a huge relief for me.”
Academically, Alexander has high expectations as well. He plans to study engineering and eventually pursue a career in the automotive industry.
Alexander has already started preparing for life as a college athlete. He’s worked daily on improving the speed and accuracy of his snaps. His goal is to not have any fumbled snaps.
Alexander admits he can’t wait to put on a Randolph-Macon jersey.
“It means everything to me,” Alexander said. “Playing at Louisa made football a part of my culture and being able to continue my playing career at the college level only seemed right. My father played lacrosse for Hampden-Sydney and playing football in college has always been a dream that I never thought would come to fruition.”
