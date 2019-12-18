MINERAL — Noah Robinson is scheduled to attend his final high school class on Friday before fulfilling his requirements for early graduation at Louisa County High School.
In just a few weeks, he will be a Division I college football player.
On Wednesday, the senior standout signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Old Dominion University.
In front of a crowd of nearly 150 family, friends, teammates and coaches, Robinson achieved a life-long goal to becoming a college football player.
“It’s a great feeling,” Robinson said. “I had a good four years here at Louisa, but all good things come to an end. I’ve got to go better myself at the highest level.”
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior receiver verbally committed to the Monarchs last April after receiving significant interest from a number of high-profile Division I schools.
Robinson’s senior year had a slow start as he missed the first five games of the season while recovering from a lower-body injury. When he returned the field, he showcased his abilities in a big way.
He finished the season with 13 receptions for 295 yards and a touchdown as Louisa County captured its third straight Jefferson District regular season title. A first team all-district performer, Robinson hauled in a big touchdown catch against Patrick Henry (Ashland) in the second round of the Region 4B playoffs.
Former Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder, who recruited Robinson, stepped down last month after starting up the program 11 years ago.
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named ODU’s new coach on Dec. 9 and is recognized as an offensive guru. Rahne served as quarterbacks coach for four years with the Nittany Lions, grooming players such as former Fork Union Military Academy standout Christian Hackenberg and current Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley.
Robinson traveled to Norfolk last weekend for his official visit and quickly formed a bond with his new college coach.
“My official [visit] was when he first got here too,” Robinson said. “During my official visit, I had a long weekend with him. We talked, I got to know him and I thought he was a good fit for the position.”
Robinson wasn’t very familiar with Rahne’s coaching philosophy, so prior to the visit, he spoke with former high school teammate and current Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith to get an early feel for his new coach.
“He told me that they work you and that it’s a winning program,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to get used to winning and you’ve got to give 100 percent effort all the time.”
Hard work has never been a problem for Robinson. The senior standout accepts the challenge and is ready to compete for playing time at receiver.
“I plan on playing, being a starter, and making a big difference for the program,” he said.
Robinson plans to major in business. He’s slated to start college classes in the spring and is expected to have a 16-credit course load.
Early enrollment will allow him to get acclimated to Rahne’s offseason conditioning program and a chance to take part in spring workouts with the Monarchs.
“It’s going to be great,” Robinson said. “I feel like this is the start of something really awesome.”
Another bonus to playing at ODU is the opportunity to have his family and friends see him play. The Monarchs are scheduled to play Virginia in 2020 and Robinson has already circled that date on his calendar.
“I’ve studied the scheduled since this past year and I’m ready to play,” Robinson said.
With his final days of high school clicking down, Robinson is ready for the next challenge.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I had butterflies coming in [to signing day], but once you do it, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.