MINERAL — Alex Washington established himself as a playmaker for the Louisa County football team during the past two seasons.
Whether it was a 90-plus yard touchdown run against Albemarle as a junior, or blocking a field goal at the buzzer to preserve a win against Massaponax, the senior rose to the occasion when the game was on the line.
Washington will take that ability to seize the moment with him to the next level after recently committing to William & Mary.
“William & Mary is known for its academic excellence,” Washington said. “With Coach [Mike] London and his football staff, I knew it was the best fit for me.”
The senior standout was a heart-and-soul member of the Lions’ defense the past two seasons. He rotated from linebacker and safety and made his presence felt every time he took the field.
Last fall, he posted 72 tackles, including two for loss, and had nine pass breakups for the top defense in the Jefferson District. The senior earned all-district honors as an all-purpose performer on defense and garnered regional and state honors at defensive back.
That versatility made him a valued commodity among coaches during the recruitment period. He had interest from a number of Division II schools and held offers from FCS programs Howard and Davidson before ultimately choosing the Tribe.
“I liked the character and competition about the program,” Washington said. “It wasn’t just about winning, but winning the right way. The coaches liked my ability to cover the field and run the defense.”
Coach Mike London was also a strong selling point in the recruiting process for Washington. London had recruited the Louisa County product while he was the head coach at Howard University and was the first program to extend an offer to him. When London moved to W&M, the coach stayed in contact with Washington and eventually offered him an opportunity to play for the Tribe.
Washington said his admiration for London starting much sooner than that.
“Well, I have been following Coach London since I played AAU football,” Washington said. “Our team visited him at UVa and since then, my parents and I have had a great respect for him and his program. I knew that deciding to join his program wouldn’t only benefit me as a player, but as a man who can step up in the community and in my family.”
W&M has had a strong tradition of attracting players from Central Virginia to its program. Former Monticello quarterback Michael Graham, former Albemarle quarterback R.J. Archer, former Orange County kicker Kris Hooper and former William Monroe lineman Mark Williamson are among the local standouts who have played for the Tribe. William & Mary’s current roster includes Kevin Jarrell (Monticello) and Kareem Johnson (STAB).
Academically, Washington plans to study cyber security and business with hopes of securing a “good job” after graduation.
On the field, the expectations are simple, securing a starting position at linebacker.
“The coaches want me to come in and compete for a position,” Washington said. “Some of my goals heading in would be first to secure a starting spot and to help my team win a championship. I would also strive to make it to the NFL.”
Washington said he spent countless hours weighing all his options, talking with his family and praying before ultimately coming to a decision.
“The choice was really hard, because wherever I choose will affect the rest of my life,” he said. “What separated William & Mary from the other schools was the outstanding coaching staff and how I saw myself fitting in there.”
Now that the decision is made, the Louisa County product is excited about the future.
“I definitely feel a sense of relief because I’ve put in a lot of work to get to my dream of playing Division I football,” Washington said. “It gives me a sense of relief because of my parents won’t have to worry about me.”
Washington is expected to make the decision official next month on National Signing Day. The senior admits that day will be special.
“It means a lot to me because it has been a dream of mine since before, I can remember,” he said. “I won’t take this opportunity for granted because I know few are able to do this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.