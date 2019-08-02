MINERAL – Noah Robinson celebrates his 17th birthday Saturday as he prepares for his final season of high school football at Louisa County.
For his 18th birthday next summer, Robinson will be preparing for his first fall camp as a Division I college football player.
The rising Louisa senior recently committed to play at Old Dominion.
“It’s an honor to be able to play college football, because this is something that not every high school athlete gets to do,” Robinson said. “It shows all my hard work and sacrifices have paid off.”
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver surged up recruiting boards last fall after a breakout junior campaign for the Lions under first-year head coach Will Patrick.
Robinson was a first team all-Jefferson District and Central Virginia selection last season as a receiver and defensive back. He caught 26 passes for nearly 500 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' run-heavy offensive scheme.
Defensively, Robinson had 60 tackles and a pair of interceptions. On special teams, he averaged nearly 13 yards per return, including a 64-yard touchdown.
Robinson runs a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. This summer, he was a mainstay on the recruiting trail and participated in the national events, including the Nike Opening Regional and the Blue-Grey All-American combine.
He was selected to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this upcoming January in Tampa as a member of the South team.
The Louisa County product had interest from numerous college programs, including Howard, Richmond, William & Mary, Columbia and Dartmouth, but ultimately decided to join Coach Bobby Wilder and the Monarchs.
“ODU was my school of choice because of their activity in my recruiting process and being there with me the entire way,” Robinson said. “They really made it feel like home and made me feel like family, all the time.”
Robinson, who projects to play receiver at the college, level, formed an immediate bond with Wilder and his staff.
“The coaches liked how I was a bigger receiver and that could go up and get the ball, along with me being 17,” he said. “I have room to grow into my body and get bigger and taller.”
The plan is to redshirt his freshman season to prepare him for the rigors of college football. In the classroom, he’s undecided on his course of study, but has an interest in business.
For Robinson, he couldn’t be happier with his decision.
“The choice was easy for me,” he said. “I knew as soon as I got down to campus and around the players, I knew I wanted to be a part of the school. I feel a huge sense of relief because it’s like now I can just go out and play football and not have to worry about what college to pick or where I’m going.”
There’s still plenty left to accomplish for Robinson at Louisa County.
“My goals this season are to come back and help my team win a state championship,” Robinson said.